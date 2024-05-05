“Easy Talk from a Concert”: Fans React to Jimmy Butler Declaring Celtics and Knicks Incapable of Handling Him

The Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics series would have been a tough battle between two of the best teams in the league. However, it ended up being a cakewalk for the Celtics as they tossed out the Heat from the title race in five games. Jimmy Butler‘s unavailability was one of the major reasons the Miami franchise couldn’t even present a strong enough challenge to the Celtics. Even in his absence, Butler made sure that he made his presence felt with his off-court antics and social media trolling.

Advertisement

Even though the Heat have closed out their season, Butler isn’t willing to let go of the off-court antics against the Boston franchise. In a clip posted on X by Ahn Fire Digital, Butler can be heard talking trash to the Celtics and the Knicks. He said, “If I was playing, Boston would be at home, New York damn sure would be at home. Josh Hart? C’mon man.” The trolling was interesting when at least the Heat had a foot on the court, now, the fans seem to be done with the act as most of the responses to the post are negative.

One fan said that it’s easy for the player who last stepped foot on the court on April 14th to talk like this about the two teams who have moved to the next round. He wrote, “Easy to talk from a concert with a drink in your hand, we got a second round matchup to care about, jimmy obviously has time on his hands.”

Another fan said that Jimmy is writing checks that he can’t cash, and this one is just another addition to that list.

Butler has never won a championship and that’s an argument that is frequently used against him. A fan outlined his incomplete resume in response to the trash talk.

While most fans in the replies put some thought in crafting a response, one fan cut straight to the chase and said that the Heat star is arguably the most overrated player of all time.

Hopefully, Butler won’t spend time on the internet in the next few days because if he does and these comments appear on his timeline, he’ll have a hard time digesting them.

Jimmy Butler trolled the Celtics when his team registered first win

If this is a new arc in his character development, it’s interesting. Butler has been a hit on the internet because of his trolling and fans loved it when he did it the last time. When the Heat registered their first, which turned out to be the only win against the Celtics in the first-round series, the 34-year-old photoshopped his face on Jaylen Brown’s body with the caption, “feeling cute, might delete later. sikeeeee I ain’t deleting s***”. Butler was taking a dig at Brown’s 2023 quote, “Don’t let us get one” which he said after his team was three down.

The Celtics started their seven-game campaign on the right note with a 20-point win against the Heat at the TD Garden. The Miami franchise leveled the series in the next game with the help of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Caleb Martin’s 20+ point performances. However, that was the last time that the Celtics allowed them to even come close to a win, and they ended up closing the series in Game 5.