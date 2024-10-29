Jimmy Butler Trade to Houston Gets Endorsed by Former Rockets Star Trevor Ariza

Jimmy Butler’s time with the Heat could be coming to an end and the Rockets are reportedly waiting with bated breath. The veteran guard is seeking a contract extension, but Miami is reluctant to offer him a new deal, sparking rumors that he could leave the team. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Houston is keen on trading for the 35-year-old and his former teammate Trevor Ariza believes it would be a perfect fit.

On the All the Smoke podcast, host Matt Barnes asked the retired star whether he would pull the trigger on a move for Butler if it meant trading one of the Rockets’ young stars. Ariza responded in the affirmative, saying,

“Man, I would, honestly, if I’m Houston. Especially because what Jimmy brings to the game, the mentality, I feel like it mirrors their coach (Ime Udoka)… But I feel like it would be a good move for all players involved, because Houston has that young talent.”

Houston has several young players on the roster, like Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason, who could be used as a makeweight in a deal for the veteran guard. However, Ariza believes guard Jalen Green would benefit the most from joining the Heat. He said,

“It would be the best thing for [Jalen Green], for sure. Especially because they have a program that they’ve been running for, before he was born, for sure… Heat Culture and what they have, his talent, it would send his game and his career to a completely different stratosphere.”

It’s unlikely that the Rockets would consider parting ways with Green to acquire Butler. The 22-year-old has had a splendid start to the campaign and is averaging 28.8 points through four games. He’s finally showcasing why Houston picked him second overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Taking Green off the table could complicate the Rockets’ pursuit of Butler. However, there are ways they could still convince the Heat to part ways with their superstar guard.

Can the Rockets pull off a trade for Butler?

Jalen Green and Turkish center Alperen Sengun signed contract extensions with the Rockets in the offseason and are expected to the franchise’s faces for the foreseeable future. However, the team could consider letting Whitmore, Eason, Thompson, and Dillon Brooks leave for Miami if it meant they could land Butler.

However, they will likely have to part with a first-round pick or two. But they aren’t short on them. They have two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. One is their own, and the second will come from the Suns or Thunder.

They have no first-rounders in 2026, but they do have 3 in 2027. A cocktail of players and picks could be just what they need to pry Butler from the Heat. However, they aren’t the only team chasing the veteran guard.

The Warriors are looking to add another All-Star to their roster and are monitoring Butler’s situation in Miami. They have no shortage of young talent either. Players like Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis could be packaged to Miami to get Butler to the Bay Area.

The Rockets will have to make a strong offer to fend off interest from other suitors. Fortunately, they have plenty of assets to pull off the trade.