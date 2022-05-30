“I wanted to quit basketball forever at Marquette”: When Jimmy Butler shockingly revealed the saddest moment of his life was almost discontinuing basketball

A few years ago, Jimmy Butler disclosed that he was almost going to quit basketball forever back in his college days at Marquette.

Jimmy Butler is considered to be one of the hardest workers in the whole league. The determination and grit that Butler plays with are second to none. Jimmy even had a historic postseason run, leading his Miami Heat to their second conference finals appearance in 3 years.

The 6-foot-7 forward has easily one of the most inspiring stories in basketball history. Considering how Jimmy Buckets made the league despite all odds against him is truly commendable. As he was brought up with a difficult childhood, Butler is tough, physically and mentally.

Also Read: The Heat star is breaking several NBA and franchise record

Despite being mentally tough, there was a time in his life when Butler was on the verge of quitting basketball.

“Man, I don’t know what to do, who to talk to”: Jimmy Butler

In an appearance on Bleacher Report’s “Take It There with Taylor Rooks” show Butler spoke about the time when he considered leaving the sport for good.

Rooks: “Tell me the time that you were the most sad.”

Butler: “I would probably say when I wanted to quit basketball forever at Marquette. I was like, ‘You know what? This basketball thing ain’t for me.’ I wish I would’ve had journal there to get it all out, instead of talking to myself in the dark. I was like, Man, I don’t know what to do, who to talk to, who can relate.”

Rooks: “Talk to me about that moment. Why did you want to quit basketball?”

Butler: “You’re so far away from home. To tell you the truth, I didn’t do no research, I didn’t know that it snowed, I didn’t know that it got cold. I didn’t know anything. I went up there like I was still in Texas: basketball shorts, t-shirts, flip flops.”

“The one person who did help me, I’ll tell you this, Joe Fulce. We went to Marquette together. It was like whenever we had a problem, we were each other’s kind of coping mechanism. The fact that you just had someone to listen to you definitely helped.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball | NBA (@ballinoninsta)

Also Read: NBA Twitter compares Jimmy Buckets’ salary with Jayson Tatum’s after historic Game 6

Jimmy would be very glad about his decision of sticking to basketball. 10 years in the league, Butler is one of the most talented players and has a stacked resume – 6X All-Star, 4X All-NBA, and 5X All-Defensive.