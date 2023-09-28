Jimmy Butler Was ‘Undesired’ by Giannis Antetokounmpo 4 Years Prior to the Heat Star Accusing the Bucks of Tampering with Damian Lillard

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a top-five player in the NBA for the past few years. Being a back-to-back Most Valuable Player, a franchise superstar like Giannis can certainly demand quite a few things from the team. Back in 2019, coming off his first MVP season, Antetokounmpo used his pull and vetoed a deal that could have potentially landed Jimmy Butler to the Milwaukee Bucks. Four years after that, Butler has entangled himself in some hot drama with the Bucks after accusing them of tampering.

The Miami Heat were the hot favorites to acquire Damian Lillard all summer long. Apart from Jimmy Butler constantly trying to recruit Dame, it was reported that the Blazers star’s camp suggested that Miami was his preferred destination. Much to everyone’s surprise, the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in and managed to pull off a blockbuster trade recently, acquiring Dame Dolla.

Butler seemed to be in disbelief after the trade was confirmed. As soon as the details of the deal were broken down, the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP accused the Wisconsin side of tampering.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vetoed a deal that could’ve potentially added Jimmy Butler to the Milwaukee Bucks

According to sources, the Milwaukee Bucks were among the interested teams in 2019 to add Jimmy Butler to their roster. John Henson reported that the Bucks were not inclined to trade Khris Middleton for Butler. An NBA insider – Justin Termine – tweeted the details:

Not trading for Butler seemed to have an immediate effect. In the 2020 postseason, the Marquette alum led the South Florida franchise to hand Giannis’ team a 4-1 loss in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

However, the Greek Freak’s decision did end up benefitting the Wisconsin side in the long run. With Middleton averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in the 2021 playoffs, the shooting guard played a crucial role in the Bucks’ Championship run that year.

Did Butler assume that the Heat would eventually acquire Damian Lillard?

During the course of the 2023 postseason, several players’ activities from the Miami Heat suggested their confidence in the thought that Damian Lillard would join the South Beach franchise in the summer. Jimmy Butler also mimicked an iconic Dame celebration in two instances this off-season – during his China tour and in his camp.

Seems like Butler was almost certain that Lillard would team up with him and put on the Miami Heat jersey. But the Heat failed to put together an attractive deal to entice the Blazers.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Pat Riley tries to acquire any other player before the 2023-2024 season starts. With various franchises creating superteams, it’ll be a difficult task for the current Heat squad to win a title.