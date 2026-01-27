mobile app bar

JJ Redick Admits Coaching Luka Doncic Can Be Frustrating, Have To “Live With” His Creativity

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with head coach JJ Redick during a time out in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena.

It’s a privilege to have generational talents in a team, especially for its head coach. But at times, it is the coaches who have to adapt to the star’s style of play and that’s exactly what JJ Redick is going through in charge of the Los Angeles Lakers with Luka Doncic as the main man.

Doncic is on his way to becoming one of the best in NBA history, if he isn’t already considered one that is. But as a coach, Redick often feels helpless trying to control him. Earlier tonight, against the Chicago Bulls, he went off, scoring 46, putting up 25 shots.

That’s not a huge figure for a man who thrives with the ball in his hand. But Redick admitted post game that some of Doncic’s shots are ill-advised.

Doncic’s scoring outbursts are invaluable to the Lakers, just as they were to the Mavericks a year ago. But for that, he needs creative control, and to get the very bet out of the Slovenian, Redick has to give him that.

“You have to be willing to live with the stuff that he tries,” Redick said after the Bulls game. “There’s that creative element that he needs to thrive, and you gotta allow that.”

Players as good as Doncic should never be shacked or forced into roles they’re not comfortable with. It’s not just a basketball thing. It’s a sport thing. Coaches who have tried to change the way a great player plays to suit their own system have, more often than not, failed.

At the same time, it doesn’t mean that Redick has become vice-captain to Doncic. He’s still the boss and Doncic knows that. “Him and I are starting to get that good feel when he needs to get off the ball,” Redick said. “He was great off ball, he was a great on ball. He was great post. He had his whole game working tonight.”

It was a great victory for the Lakers, who have now won two games in a row. More of this, and they can start climbing towards the #2 spot in the West once again. The vibes in the team also looked good post match, as Doncic was ready to joke about his 25 shot attempts.

“I think I was just being aggressive, see what the defense give you. I said prolly JJ’s gonna be mad I took 25 shots. He’ll tell me to pass more… I’m kidding,” he quipped.

It was a good day to be a Lakers fan.

