“I think LeBron James has won his last title”: ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith writes off the Lakers 15 games into the 2021-22 NBA season

Stephen A. Smith thinks Lebron James cannot win any further championships, especially this season considering his injury and the Warriors’ winning streak.

LeBron James has missed 7 straight games due to abdominal strain in this season so far. His return has not been updated yet. Without him, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing trouble to win games. In LeBron’s absence, the team is 3-4 in the win/loss column.

The LA Lakers team has yet to figure out the right role for Russell Westbrook in which he can play the best for them. Their head coach Frank Vogel is also facing a lot of criticisms regarding the defense.

LeBron James is right now 36 years old. As he has gone older, the injuries seem to bother his playtime a little bit now. He has already missed 9 games of this season so far.

LeBron’s contract is getting over in 2023. This gives him only 2 chances to win the championship with the Lakers if he doesn’t re-sign with them. The current situation may look like Stephen A. Smith is winning this one unless LeBron proves him wrong.

” I think LeBron James has won his last title. I think it’s over”: Stephen A. Smith

Looking at things like these, the First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Lakers cannot win the championship this season. Stephen A. has picked Golden State Warriors to win the Western Conference finals this season.

“I think LeBron has won his last title. I think it’s over.” 😳 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/7KGkERlMBM — First Take (@FirstTake) November 16, 2021

The starting 15 games of this season are enough for Stephen A. Smith to predict that the Lakers will not end up in the finals. He said, ” Imma be in the Bay Area for the finals this year. Warriors are going to the finals”.

Stephen A. Smith believes that LeBron’s return cannot change the fate of this team. He said, ” I think LeBron has won his last title. I think it’s over”. According to him, the Warriors will overpower the Lakers and LeBron’s greatness.