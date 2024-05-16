Recalling Michael Phelps’ ‘Weed’ Usage, Richard Jefferson Trolls JJ Redick For Wearing His Cap Backwards

Since retiring from the NBA, JJ Redick has donned many caps. Be it a podcast maestro (he has 3 to his name currently), or an analyst on ESPN, Redick has continued to talk basketball, spreading knowledge about the game he loves. In one such podcast conversation with Richard Jefferson, Redick found himself on the receiving end of some classic banter from the 2016 NBA Champ.

Advertisement

On the 342 Podcast, Richard Jefferson and JJ Redick discussed Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. While discussing the game, Redick mentioned that wearing his cap backward may seem unprofessional.

The Duke sharpshooter mentioned that he could not wear a hat with logos and since he did not own one, the next best thing was to wear his cap backward. And Richard Jefferson saw this as a perfect opportunity to take a dig at him.

Recalling Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Michael Phelps’ consumption of marijuana, RJ went for Redick’s jugular.

“I personally think it’s unprofessional, in my opinion. You dressing the way you do, acting the way you do. I’ve often thought, it’s kind of with Michael Phelps. He really proved that if you smoke weed, you accomplish nothing.”

Jefferson might’ve been insinuating that JJ Redick may be smoking some weed, and he drew parallels to Michael Phelps who has admitted that he was an avid marijuana consumer. But the twist here is that RJ joked about Phelps not having achieved something wherein, he has multiple Olympic gold medals to his name.

And while Richard Jefferson might’ve been trying to make fun of Redick with that comparison, only a few moments ago, the former New Jersey Nets (Now Brooklyn Nets) high-flying forward admitted that JJ was one of the most popular names in this era of podcasts.

Other hosts are ‘taking shots’ at JJ Redick’s cap

It wasn’t just Richard Jefferson who took a dig at JJ Redick over his cap as Colin Cowherd had somewhat of the same response. But the only difference was Cowherd went on a rant instead of just joking around about JJ’s cap.

While there has been speculation that Cowherd was lashing out at the former Duke product, many fans who have been watching Colin on TV claim that it is deadpan humor that has been a part of his persona for ages.

While Colin Cowherd’s true intention is still a mystery, Richard Jefferson surely left no doubt in making fun of the former NBA player; as the two have been known to joke around often in the past.