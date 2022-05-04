“So Grizzlies’ best player didn’t play well and you guys still lost”: NBA Twitter roasts Patrick Beverley after he “trolls” Stephen Curry and co. for allowing Ja Morant to score 47 points

Despite being knocked out of the playoffs, Patrick Beverley takes pride in the fact that Ja Morant didn’t score 47 points on the Wolves as he did against GSW in Game 2.

Ja Morant torched the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference second-round series. Single handily outscoring Stephen Curry and co. 15-4 in the final 4 minutes of the clash, Morant went on to finish the night recording 47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals, leading the young Memphis squad to a 106-101 win.

Patrick Beverley, whose Wolves’ were knocked out by the Grizzlies in the first round, took it to Twitter, trying to troll the Warriors for allowing the 2022 MIP to score 47 points. Pat Bev sent out a cheeky comment:

47 piece didn’t happen in our series. Just sayin #Facts

NBA Twitter roasts as Patrick Beverley “trolls” the Warriors for allowing Ja Morant to go off for 47 points

As soon as Beverley sent out the tweet, NBA Twitter exploded with various reactions roasting the Timberwolves’ guard.

So the best player didn’t play well and you guys still lost? 😂😂 — Arjun Sutaria (@ArjunSutaria) May 4, 2022

Pat Beverley after losing the series but making sure JA didn’t get 47 😂 pic.twitter.com/b1hAd4qwcm — Dpinkston (@DPinkston14) May 4, 2022

Love u Pat but that makes it even worse 😂 the best Player was ass and y’all couldn’t win ? — Alex (@LAClippurs) May 4, 2022

“47 piece🤦🏾‍♂️ didn’t happen in our series. Just sayin #Facts ” pic.twitter.com/m12pZGehhu — J E T F U E L B O O G🛩🌳👑 (@kingboog__) May 4, 2022

Agreed Morant wasn’t as efficient in the first round against Minnesota. Honestly, Pat shouldn’t be proud about shutting Ja Morant down. They did end up getting knocked out of the postseason and that’s all that matters.

For the Warriors, Gary Payton II, who was likely to play a huge role in guarding Ja, has sustained a left elbow fracture. Game 3 is a few days away, and surely, the GSW will have to come up with a good defensive plan to prevent Ja from going berserk offensively.