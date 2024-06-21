JJ Redick Warned About ‘Walking Into Lion’s Den’ Over Lakers HC Job

Jan 4, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) walks on the court during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken a huge gamble by assigning JJ Redick as their new head coach. With no prior experience, Redick would have to showcase immense character while performing his duties. Moreover, there is persistent skepticism about his ability to lead the most scrutinized squad in the marketplace. Thus, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon believes that the former Clippers sharpshooter is entering a minefield after landing the perpetually on-the-radar job.

Advertisement

On his Pardon the Interruption show, Wilbon likened Redick’s situation to Darvin Ham, who was ousted after just two seasons and regularly flamed for his coaching abilities.

The 65-year-old argued that the Lakers fanbase always has impractical expectations of winning a championship while discrediting the evolving competition around them. He pointed out that Ham lost his job despite leading them to a WC Finals appearance in 2023, thus, if the inexperienced Redick doesn’t make a deep run, he will face the wrath of the Lakers’ fanbase,

“They[Lakers fans] are the most arrogant fanbase, the most unrealistic fanbase.. JJ Redick has no experience as a coach.. There have been veteran coaches who got run out of town like Darvin Ham just did, who go to a Conference Finals the previous year. They don’t remember what happened this morning, much less a year ago, so he walks into the lion’s den.”

On the other hand, Wilbon’s co-host, Tony Kornheiser, praised the Lakers’ decision to hire Redick. He stated that since the 39-year-old played his last season in the league just three years ago, he is well aware of the dynamics of the modern NBA, and would mesh perfectly with LeBron James.

However, Wilbon remained unconvinced and argued that the Lakers don’t have the roster composition to compete in the West and that not even a legendary coach like Red Auerbach can save this team. But can Redick’s tandem with LBJ pave the way for something special?

The JJ Redick-LeBron James connection

During the Mind the Game pod with LeBron James, Redick showcased terrific basketball acumen and looked at home with the King. It goes to show that he already has strong chemistry with the franchise face which can bode well for developing a positive locker room energy.

Thus, Brian Windhorst alluded to his bond with James and felt that it could help him thrive as an HC. He argued that irrespective of experience, it is vital for a coach to be held in high esteem by the team’s superstar talent. On SportsCenter, Windhorst said,

“I think the most important thing he can probably bring is that he has LeBron James’ respect walking in the door.. If you don’t have your star’s respect, I don’t care if you are the greatest coach in basketball history, you will not succeed.”

There are compelling arguments for and against Redick’s selection as the Lakers HC. A plethora of folks believe that his partnership with LBJ could mean that the latter can override the decisions of the coach who is just six months older than him.

On the other hand, there is a persuasive argument about the chemistry between the two budding into something special for Purple & Gold.