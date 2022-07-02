“LeBron James NEEDED to conform to Heat culture!” David Fizdale reveals shocking story on $1 billion-worth Lakers star during his time in South Beach

Former head coach David Fizdale reveals how LeBron James had to adjust to the Miami Heat mindset after his move to South Beach

Given just how great he is, LeBron James must be pretty used to getting his way, right?

At the end of the day, he could go to almost any franchise in the NBA, and get his way. That’s just the kind of generational player he is. If the King wants something, you move heaven and earth to make it happen.

Now, while this would apply to most teams, the Miami Heat don’t quite seem to fit into that category themselves.

The reason for this, is partly their GM being the Godfather, Pat Riley. And more than anything else, it’s because this franchise is one of those that prioritize the team over the player, no matter who they may be. Heck, when compared to the other teams in the NBA, some would even consider their attitude a bit militant.

As you can imagine, this would be quite the change LeBron James would have had to adjust to, during the start of his stint down in south beach. And well, David Fizdale once confirmed just that very thing.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

David Fizdale reveals how LeBron James had to adapt to the Miami Heat’s culture during his first year there

For those that may not be aware, David Fizdale is a former head coach in the NBA, who was part of the coaching team on the Miami Heat, during LeBron James’s time there. And that is important because that is precisely the reason why he has a little anecdote to share with us all.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

We’re sure that the lessons LeBron James learned during this time in his life have served him well, so far.

And hey, who knows? Given James’s situation right now, he may just join up with this franchise again.

