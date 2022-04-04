‘Joel Embiid is like Michael Jordan, no one talked about MJs defense’: Doc Rivers provides weird analogy linking Sixers superstar to the Bulls legend

Joel Embiid has been one of the top 3 players in the league this season. Center from Philadelphia 76ers could very well win the scoring title

Coach Doc Rivers must go to sleep every night praising the lord for having Joel Embiid on his team. One of the first stretch bigs in the league, Embiid has been a revelation in the world of basketball. He took his time to grow into the game – but hasn’t looked back since. His all-around capabilities are what make him a vital cog in Philly’s dream project – no Ben Simmons talk shall be held here.

This season he’s been immense, scoring an average of 30 points a game. But that is not all he can do, because he’s still a defensive player first. He’s grabbing an incredible 11 rebounds, and his steal numbers are nothing to be scoffed at. But like Michael Jordan, he’s known more for his offense rather than defense.

MJ was a 9 time All-NBA first-team defense and a DPOY – all this while scoring with his tongue out. Coach Rivers likens this part of the game of Troell to Jordan because his defensive game is rarely spoken about. Apart from maybe Giannis and Jokic, Embiid has never had any problem guarding anyone in the league.

Joel Embiid may finally have a shot at the title this season – the east is a wide-open game, it’s anyone’s game in a 7 game series

With the Nets slipping down so low in the standings, Philly can make a run to the finals. They have always been pre-season contenders, but as the season goes by, their chances diminish. They could have been in the 2019 finals if it was not for that circus shot by Kawhi Leonard.

Miami looks like they are faltering, and the Chicago Bulls have been nothing but poor when it comes to big games. A team with no experience like the Bulls cannot be considered a serious threat at this point in the season. The stars are aligning for Embiid, and if James Harden does drop the chicken wings, it’s as good as done. Once they get past the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, it is smooth sailing from then on.

With no one clear dominant force in the east, this may be the year Philly finally bring a championship to the state.

