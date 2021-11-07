“Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball out here playing 2k”: Twitter terms the Bulls backcourt as the Bash Brothers following their highlight play against Joel Embiid and co

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball perform a sensational play during their match against the Sixers. Ball robs the possession from Joel Embiid, performing the highlight of the night.

The Chicago Bulls are here to stay. The Windy City team has been impressing the viewers and analysts alike with their performances. The Bulls are a top 3 team in the eastern conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso have worked wonders for the team.

In what it seems, LaVine has the ammunition he needed to win it all. The new addition Lonzo Ball has shown tremendous improvement, especially when it comes to his jump shots. Both Ball and LaVine are high IQ players who can run a great offense.

The duo currently forms the backcourt of the Bulls, having the potential to be one of the greatest. The two guards are above average shooters from the 3-point line, especially Ball, who has shown vast improvements.

Also read: “DeMar DeRozan really took it personal like Michael Jordan!”: Chicago Bulls star records mind-blowing stats since blowing the potential game-winner against the Knicks

The Bulls backcourt set the internet on fire with a recent play. The incredible play involved Ball robbing possession from Joel Embiid and throwing a lob off the glass to LaVine, with the latter dunking it.

Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine perform a 2K move at the United Center.

The young guards are certainly a sight to watch, and tonight’s games against the Sixers were no different. A few minutes into the first quarter, both Lonzo and LaVine had the home crowd mesmerized with an incredible display of athleticism and play-making.

Twitter was certainly impressed with highlight play, applauding and giving them new nicknames.

I haven’t been this excited about a Bulls team since the D-Rose era. Like a little kid on Christmas — Richard “Dick” Long IV (@DickieLongIV) November 7, 2021

BallZach on my timeline, bless up — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) November 7, 2021

Underrated play. @ZO2_ giving up the easy layup (and easy 2 next to his name) to help @ZachLaVine heat up. True PG call — Richi (@RichiVaega) November 7, 2021

bulls playing scared! when demar is off the court! puzzled, no aggression! — deztah (@deztah1) November 7, 2021

Zo brought the Showtime to Chicago — Delusional Lonzo Fan(6-1) (@DelusionalZoFan) November 7, 2021

Also read: “I will continue playing if I am cleared to”: Zach LaVine reiterates his eagerness to play after the Chicago Bulls beat the final undefeated team in the league

The Bulls are shaping up to be one of the top contenders in the east. In what may be the onset of one of the best backcourts in the NBA currently.