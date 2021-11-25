“Joe Tsai is a coward and puppet of the Chinese government”: Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter slams the Brooklyn Nets owner for not standing up against the Chinese Communist Party

Enes Kanter took to Twitter ahead of Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets, calling the Nets owner Joe Tsai a ‘puppet of the Chinese government’.

Enes Kanter has taken a ruthless stand against the Chinese government on Twitter for a while. He’s openly spoken about freeing Tibet, Hong Kong, and recognizing Taiwan while taking digs at the Chinese Communist Party.

The criticism has moved over to the NBA recently. This includes the dig he took at LeBron James, suggesting that the King chose money over morals.

Kanter has not held back against Michael Jordan either. “He has not done anything for the Black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales,” the Boston Celtics center said.

And ahead of Celtics’ game against Brooklyn Nets, Kanter made sure to take a hit at Nets Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai.

Enes Kanter calls Tsai ‘spineless’ and a ‘puppet of the Chinese government’

Joseph ‘Joe’ Tsai is a Canadian billionaire who’s a part-owner of the Chinese technology conglomerate Alibaba Group. He is also the owner and Vice-Chairperson of the Brooklyn Nets. He has caught criticism for his actions and words about China and Hong Kong in the past, and it is no surprise Kanter went all-in against him.

The owner of @brooklynNets@joetsai1999 is a coward & puppet of the Chinese gov’t. Being anti-CCP does NOT mean being anti-Asian It’s possible to #StopAsianHate & to stand up against the CCP Human rights are not “western” values, they are UNIVERSAL values! Spineless Joe Tsai — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 24, 2021

Despite having a mega-house in Hong Kong, Tsai called Hong Kong protestors ‘separatists’ 2 years ago and got some well-deserved reproval. And unsurprisingly, there has been no reply from his camp to Kanter, either.

Kanter could not, unfortunately, bring the same heat to the court against the Nets. The Celtics almost suffered a blow-out defeat as the Turk put up seven points and five rebounds.