“Bradley Beal is a polished version of what I want to be”: Tyler Herro had spent a lot of his off-season time observing the Wizard star’s game

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro took some lessons from Bradley Beal during the off-season. The two marksmen share the same trainer.

The Miami Heat are currently tied with the Chicago Bulls for the second seed in the eastern conference. The Pat Riley team has been performing exceptionally well so far. The additions of Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker have proved to be a boon for the organization.

One of the highlights of their season so far has been the rise of Tyler Herro. The twenty-one-year-old is one of the favorites for the sixth man of the year. A while ago, Herro had publicly stated that he wanted himself to be in the same conversation as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant.

Though many believed Herro came across as too proud, his numbers this season don’t lie. Coming off the bench, the Heat guard is averaging 21.8 PPG and 5.7 RPG, shooting an impressive 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from the 3-point line.

Herro spent a lot of time this summer in the gym, and the results are visible. The Kentucky player tried to study the game of Wizards star Bradley Beal during the off-season.

Drew Hanlen talks about Tyler Herro trying to mirror Bradley Beal’s game.

Drew Hanlen is an NBA skills coach who trains both Herro and Beal. Hanlen recently spoke about how he was impressed with Herro’s hunger to learn even though it meant putting his ego aside. The Heat guard spent a lot of time trying to learn Beal’s moves.

The Wizards guard is one of the most prolific scorers in the league. Beal finished second in scoring during the 2020-21 season, right behind superstar Stephen Curry. Beal averaged an incredible 31.3 PPG during the last season, shooting 48.5% from the field.

Hanlen has worked with both Herro and Beal. The NBA coach was highly impressed with Herro putting his ego aside to learn from Beal.

“Before Hanlen would train Herro at noon in Los Angeles, he’d work out Beal at 10 a.m.,” wrote Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports. “Herro asked if he could observe those sessions so he could study the three-time All-Star for the Washington Wizards.”

“To me, that was really cool just because he put the ego aside,” Hanlen said. “I think there’s a lot of people that would not have the humility to show up and watch one of his peers work out. But he said, ‘You know what, he is a polished version of what I want to become, so might as well steal as much as I can from him.'”

There has been a growing chorus among fans and people around the league for Herro to start for the Heat. However, it remains for coach Erik Spoelstra to take that call. Herro has proved everyone wrong who thought he lucked out in the 2020 Orlando Bubble.

The Heat is looking like a strong contender in the east, especially with Jimmy Butler having an MVP caliber season and Herro having his eyes on the sixth man of the year award.