Basketball

“Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have the exact same clutch field goals made and attempted”: How the MVP favorites are statistically identical during crunch time

“Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have the exact same clutch field goals made and attempted”: How the MVP favorites are statistically identical during crunch time
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"I've got the same car as I had in qualifying"– Lewis Hamilton doesn't think he has any chance to do anything significant in Saudi Arabian GP race
Next Article
Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore?
NBA Latest Post
“Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have the exact same clutch field goals made and attempted”: How the MVP favorites are statistically identical during crunch time
“Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have the exact same clutch field goals made and attempted”: How the MVP favorites are statistically identical during crunch time

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have made and attempted the exact same amount of field…