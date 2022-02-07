“Joel Embiid is 10-0 in his career against the Chicago Bulls”: A mind-boggling stat comes up as Sixers MVP puts up a 40-point double-double performance

Joel Embiid has an impeccable resume against the Chicago Bulls, a 10-0 winning run on a top-4 franchise in the East.

Just a couple of down games for his standards, and Joel Embiid is back in his MVP form. On Sunday, the Sixers’ MVP returned to form and posted his seventh 40-point outing of the year. He had to bring up his A-game as the Bulls MVP demanded it.

Looking to build a winning streak without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball in the starting lineup, DeMar DeRozan rose for a season-high 45-points.

He also contributed with 9-rebounds, 7-assists, and a steal, but his offensive efforts couldn’t replace the defense of Lonzo Ball and also their leading stealer and one of the best defenders in the league, Alex Caruso.

Even the Sixers found themselves struggling on the defense but clicked well enough on the opposite end to put the game away. Embiid came out firing, scoring 12 of Philadelphia’s first 16 points.

40 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST@JoelEmbiid had himself a day.

Later getting more than decent help from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers’ big man snatched the game away from the Bulls.

Joel Embiid 10 – Chicago Bulls 0

Embiid had a total of 40-points, 10-rebounds, 3-assists, and 2-blocks in the game, leading the Sixers to a 119-108 win. This win coming after two straight losses had another aspect that might thrill the 5-time All-Star. He has not lost to a Chicago team since his debut in 2014.

40 & 10 for Joel Embiid, moves to 10-0 in his career against the Chicago Bulls. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 6, 2022

That might be of great advantage come Playoffs time when everyone on the Chicago side might be healthy and again become as prolific as they were during the first half of the season. Even then, Embiid and Co had beaten them twice.

Having a 10-game career-winning run against a particular team and getting 3rd victory on them for the season might tell you about his pleasure in beating the Bulls. Embiid will have a psychological advantage over the Chicago team, especially in a 7-game series.

While Philly still struggles to find a trade partner for Ben Simmons, Joel taking charge to win games with minimal help in several games makes a great case for him to win the 2022 MVP award. Dominating one of the best teams in the NBA this season adds to his case.