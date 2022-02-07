Basketball

“Joel Embiid is 10-0 in his career against the Chicago Bulls”: A mind-boggling stat comes up as Sixers MVP puts up a 40-point double-double performance

"Joel Embiid is 10-0 in his career against the Chicago Bulls": A mind-boggling stat comes up as Sixers MVP puts up a 40-point double-double performance
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"We don’t care if you miss everything Russell Westbrook, just play!!!": Anthony Davis and Frank Vogel have separate views on the Lakers point guard after a disastrous game against the Knicks
Next Article
"Hey Shaq, where's your fur at?": Shaquille O'Neal narrates highly unlikely but humorous story of gorillas mistaking the Lakers legend for one of their own
NBA Latest Post
"Hey Shaq, where's your fur at?": Shaquille O'Neal narrates highly unlikely but humorous story of gorillas mistaking the Lakers legend for one of their own
“Hey Shaq, where’s your fur at?”: Shaquille O’Neal narrates highly unlikely but humorous story of gorillas mistaking the Lakers legend for one of their own

If you ever associated Shaq with a lumbering gorilla, you’re definitely neither the first human…