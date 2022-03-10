“Joel Embiid is amazing! Do NOT compare me to him!”: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic releases his eye-brow raising opinion on comparisons to soaring 76ers star

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic speaks on his comparisons to 76ers’ Joel Embiid over the course of this season

We know the 80s and 90s were really, really good. But, to be honest here, it’d take a really ignorant individual to at least consider that this current era, could be the greatest big-man era of all time.

Think about it. For the first time in what feels like a millennium, the top-3 candidates for MVP down the stretch, are all big-men, in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. That is absolutely incredible. And on that list, the latter two, in particular, have been picking up quite a bit of steam since the very beginning of last season.

This has brought about several million comparisons between the two players, in an attempt to justify who deserves the MVP award more out of the two. And this is something Nikola Jokic was asked about very recently, to which he responded with an answer every fan of the NBA will want to hear.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Nikola Jokic lauds the incredible performances of Joel Embiid this season, says that he wishes he could do the things he can

Despite all his ability on the court, Nikola Jokic is probably one of, if not the humblest personalities in the NBA.

On countless different occasions, the big man has spoken on the legends of the NBA with the utmost respect. And recently, he gave Joel Embiid the exact same treatment.

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

You know, if Jokic came at this question from a less humble perspective, we’d all probably still sit here saying, ‘Yeah, he’s done far more than enough to warrant that answer.’ But, as always, he refuses to budge from his wholesome personality.

Ah well, then again, who wouldn’t want a side of wholesome with this electrifying race for MVP?

