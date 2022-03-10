Basketball

“Joel Embiid is amazing! Do NOT compare me to him!”: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic releases his eye-brow raising opinion on comparisons to soaring 76ers star

"Joel Embiid is amazing! Do NOT compare me to him!": Nuggets' Nikola Jokic releases his eye-brow raising opinion on comparisons to soaring 76ers star
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, the only two PGs to score 23,000 points": In their horrendous lost to the Rockets, Brodie achieved a personal accomplishment
Next Article
Is Will Barton playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Denver Nuggets release ankle injury report for their forward ahead of Western Conference matchup against Stephen Curry and Co
NBA Latest Post
Is Gary Payton II playing vs the Denver Nuggets? Warriors' release report for the Mitten ahead of matchup against Nikola Jokic and co
Is Gary Payton II playing vs the Denver Nuggets? Warriors’ release report for the Mitten ahead of matchup against Nikola Jokic and co

Warriors’ Gary Payton II ruled out with a knee injury, would not suit up against…