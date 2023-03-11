“Joel Embiid is So Much Better than Nikola Jokic!”: Skip Bayless Childishly Dishes Out Sizzling Hot Take After Insane Game-Winner vs Blazers

If it weren’t for Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid would likely be the frontrunner to win MVP this season. Alas, the man does indeed exist and is currently on track to win his third-consecutive regular season MVP. Nevertheless, Embiid has been keeping on with his season. And recently, that got him a pretty sweet moment.

Down the stretch, the recent game between the 76ers and the Blazers was beyond a close one. In fact, with just 7.2 to go, this was a 1-point game, with the Sixers behind 119-118. But, they did have the ball. And boy, did Joel Embiid do something with it.

Game-winners are pretty darn sweet in general. However, even then, they sure as heck don’t come much sweeter than this. No, this was meant for the most glorious annals of the history books. However, even with that being said, perhaps Skip Bayless went just a tad too far with it.

How did Skip Bayless react to Joel Embiid’s game-winner?

For most players in the NBA, Skip Bayless is known as their biggest detractor. However, for a select, very exclusive set of NBA players, that term changes to the most delusional fan. It is something that Kevin Durant knows very well, given how much Skip Bayless adored him in the past.

However, since his move to the Phoenix Suns, Bayless has moved a bit off-track with him for some reason. Instead, he is now doubling down on his love for Joel Embiid. And so, as you’d expect, after the 76ers superstar hit his game-winner, here is what the 70-year-old tweeted out.

Joel Embiid does it AGAIN! Last-second fallaway j to win it by one vs Dame Time – whose late turnover gave Embiid one last chance as Sixers pull off ANOTHER huge comeback, coming from 21 down. EMBIID>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>JOKIC. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 11, 2023

Frankly, whether or not Joel Embiid truly is better than Nikola Jokic, is hard to say. However, the amount of exclamation Skip Bayless has tweeted this out with isn’t the greatest. But then again, if you truly do love these players, how else could you possibly react, right?

What is Joel Embiid averaging this season?

After 53 games played, Joel Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Additionally, the man is shooting 53.9% from the field, 36% from the three, and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

