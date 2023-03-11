HomeSearch

“Joel Embiid is So Much Better than Nikola Jokic!”: Skip Bayless Childishly Dishes Out Sizzling Hot Take After Insane Game-Winner vs Blazers

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 11/03/2023

Mar 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates win against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

If it weren’t for Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid would likely be the frontrunner to win MVP this season. Alas, the man does indeed exist and is currently on track to win his third-consecutive regular season MVP. Nevertheless, Embiid has been keeping on with his season. And recently, that got him a pretty sweet moment.

Down the stretch, the recent game between the 76ers and the Blazers was beyond a close one. In fact, with just 7.2 to go, this was a 1-point game, with the Sixers behind 119-118. But, they did have the ball. And boy, did Joel Embiid do something with it.

Game-winners are pretty darn sweet in general. However, even then, they sure as heck don’t come much sweeter than this. No, this was meant for the most glorious annals of the history books. However, even with that being said, perhaps Skip Bayless went just a tad too far with it.

How did Skip Bayless react to Joel Embiid’s game-winner?

For most players in the NBA, Skip Bayless is known as their biggest detractor. However, for a select, very exclusive set of NBA players, that term changes to the most delusional fan. It is something that Kevin Durant knows very well, given how much Skip Bayless adored him in the past.

However, since his move to the Phoenix Suns, Bayless has moved a bit off-track with him for some reason. Instead, he is now doubling down on his love for Joel Embiid. And so, as you’d expect, after the 76ers superstar hit his game-winner, here is what the 70-year-old tweeted out.

Frankly, whether or not Joel Embiid truly is better than Nikola Jokic, is hard to say. However, the amount of exclamation Skip Bayless has tweeted this out with isn’t the greatest. But then again, if you truly do love these players, how else could you possibly react, right?

 

What is Joel Embiid averaging this season?

After 53 games played, Joel Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Additionally, the man is shooting 53.9% from the field, 36% from the three, and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

