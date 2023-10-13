“Kevin Durant for Sure, Lowkey Luka Doncic”: Patrick Beverley Names 5 NBA Players Who Talk Trash the Most

Patrick Beverley is widely considered to be one of the most annoying guards to play against because of his constant trash-talking and physical style of play. Beverley, who usually guards the best guard on the other team, is a master at getting under players’ skin with his relentless presence and constant trash-talking. Now a 76ers player, Pat Bev recently sat down with GQ for their popular Internet segment, ‘Actually Me’.

In this segment, celebrities and experts answer the Internet’s most commonly asked questions about the concerned person and their field of interest. Pat Bev didn’t waste any time getting into it, as straight from the start, the Philadelphia guard was asked a bunch of intriguing questions.

One of the very first questions inquired about the best trash talkers in the league. The 35-year-old guard didn’t waste any time naming five players, of which two names were particularly surprising.

Pat Bev names the NBA’s best trash-talkers

During the latest edition of GQ’s ‘Actually Me’ segment, Beverley was asked. “Who are the biggest trash talkers in the NBA?” He confidently answered the question saying, “Draymond [Green] for sure. KD [Kevin Durant] for sure. Lowkey Luka Doncic, low key as hell. I am definitely somewhere up there. Russ, yeah Russ up there, cool little five.”

The selection of Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant was very surprising. To the average fan, both Luka and KD are not the most vocal, in-your-face trash talkers and prefer to just go get their 30-40 points efficiently. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Durant has been seldom seen jawing at players, especially during heated moments of the game. Like in the embedded clip below, during a matchup in the 2021 NBA playoffs, KD and Evan Fournier can be seen getting into a heated argument after a loose ball foul was called on Fournier.

Luka isn’t very far off either. In 2022, Doncic would destroy the Phoenix Suns during the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The Mavs star would do so with the entire Suns roster talking trash to him the entire series.

When being asked about the trash-talking and the effect it had on his game, Luka told reporters, “I like it. I like it when people trash-talk to me. It gets me going. It’s fun.” But this trash-talk wasn’t a one-way street, as Luka not only talked smack on the court but decided to troll the Suns after beating them in game 7, in one of the worst blowouts in a closing game.

Patrick Beverley was voted as the best trash talker by players

Patrick Beverley was recently voted the best trash talker in the league. This poll was done by the Athletic, and NBA players voted in the survey, and looks like Pat Bev is indeed the King of Trash Talking as of now.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers perfectly explains Pat Bev’s trash talking style, telling NBC Sports, “Maybe Pat [is the best trash talker]. I know a lot of these guys wouldn’t agree with that. He never stops talking, which is what the good guys do. So probably Pat Bev.”

Haliburton even mentioned a hilarious Pat Bev trash-talk story once. While on the JJ Reddick podcast, The Old Man and The Three, Haliburton told the co-hosts of the show that after a decent 25-point outing against the Timberwolves, Beverley approached him and talked mad trash. Beverley told Haliburton, “You lucky I wasn’t guarding you“.

This left the young Pacers star confused, as the 35-year-old could have done that during the game. That is what makes cerebral players like Pat Bev so great.