Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies?: Mavericks Star’s Injury Update Proves Mildly Encouraging Ahead of Big Game

Things were just starting to go Luka Doncic’s way this season. The franchise had found enough form to get up to 6th in the West. Then the franchise landed Kyrie Irving. At first, as anyone would expect, an adjustment period was needed. However, the two were starting to figure it all out.

But then, the Slovenian was reminded of something about life. It will never quite go your way, especially when you need it to the most. And sure enough, after playing through a thigh strain for a long, long time, Doncic was finally forced to give in to a deeper aggravation of the same injury.

Of course, this could’ve been bad. Fortunately, however, things seemed to have turned out far better than what many were expecting. But, has he been so fortuitous that he will be available for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies?

ESPN discloses Luka Doncic’s injury status ahead of tonight’s game

Luka Doncic’s injury may have been an aggravation of a pre-existing injury, but it isn’t expected to keep him out for the season. In fact, from reports so far, it has been drawn that the man will make his return rather soon.

However, as per ESPN, tonight may just come a bit too soon for that to happen. However, the Mavericks’ superstar has been labeled ‘day-to-day’, meaning he will be assessed ahead of every game if his condition is good enough to warrant playing. This is a sign that the man will be back far sooner rather than later.

What is Luka Doncic averaging this season?

After 57 games played, Luka Doncic is averaging 33 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.

Additionally, he is shooting 50% from the field, 34.9% from deep, and 73.6% from the charity stripe.

