“F**k You and Joel Embiid”: Jimmy Butler Once Openly Lashed Out at PJ Tucker for Leaving the Heat for 76ers

In 2022, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were a game away from returning to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, a narrow loss to the Boston Celtics prevented them from doing so. Nevertheless, the Heat looked primed for another long Playoff run this season, granted they keep all their key pieces. It is here, that things went south, as PJ Tucker, an integral part of the roster decided to take his leave.

Tucker, a valuable 3-and-D player, known for his passion and hustle, was enticed away from Dade County by Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Something that made Jimmy Buckets very upset with both of his former teammates.

Jimmy Butler gave PJ Tucker a piece of his mind after the latter left the Miami Heat

It’s not exactly news that Jimmy Butler is a man passionate about winning. And, ever since he signed with the Miami Heat, that is exactly what he has been doing. However, the 2022-2023 season hasn’t gone exactly as planned. The absence of a solid power forward has hurt Miami, who currently sit in a Play-In Tournament position in the East. Given their woes, one cannot help but look back at the franchise’s offseason, which saw them lose a key piece in PJ Tucker.

Of everyone in Miami, Jimmy Buckets was the one most peeved about the loss of Tucker. PJ had decided to make the move to Philly, to join one of Jimmy’s former teammates, Joel Embiid. A move that saw the six-time All-Star lash out at both men on social media with some choice words.

“F— you and @JoelEmbiid” — Jimmy Butler to PJ Traitor. I mean Tucker. pic.twitter.com/91q6V34IX6 — ParakHEAT Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) July 7, 2022

At face value, it looks as though Jimmy is just joking around. But, considering his and the Heat’s current situation, one cannot help but wonder if he actually meant it. Especially now, as the Heat prepare to face the 76ers tonight.

Butler will be looking for revenge on both Tucker and Embiid tonight

If the Miami Heat is to secure a place in the Playoffs, they need to rack up wins and fast. Now, with the obvious “bad blood” between the team’s star Jimmy Butler and his former teammates PJ Tucker and Joel Embiid, tonight’s match against the Philadelphia 76ers will certainly be a great starting point.

📍 City of Brotherly Love pic.twitter.com/rpaZSlruTA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 26, 2023

Jimmy and the Heat would love to get the dub. And, what better place to do it than the City of Brother Love?

