James Harden, Joel Embiid Create Record With Twin 30-Point, 10-Assist Outings In Win Over Bucks

The tandem of Joel Embiid and James Harden is quite something else. They form, by far, the most lethal pick-and-roll combo in basketball.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the hottest team in the NBA of late. Till last night, Giannis’ team hadn’t lost in over 6 weeks. Their last defeat had come in the month of January against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They’d put together a run of 16 consecutive victories in this period. This included signature victories over teams like Phoenix, Miami, the Clippers and the Lakers.

It didn’t take long for the Bucks to show the talent in their ranks last night, either. They held the lead for much of the game, including a period of nearly 3 straight quarters.

However, the Sixers made a comeback on the back of a stupendous 4th quarter offensive effort. They outscored Milwaukee 48-31 in the period, earning a 3-point win.

76ERS SNAP THE BUCKS 16-GAME WINNING STREAK 🔔 pic.twitter.com/j1lbDF19zz — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2023

Joel Embiid, James Harden accomplish statistical feat last achieved in 1979

The lion’s share of the credit for the Sixers’ comeback should go to The Beard. The 2017-18 NBA MVP put up 19 points in the 4th quarter, leading from the front.

The 33-year-old finished the night just 1 rebound shy of a triple-double. His final statline of 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists represents his best statistical outing in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid was no slouch either. In fact, the Cameroonian big man reached his double-double with assists even before Harden. Together, the duo combined for a whopping 105 of the Sixers’ 133 points on the night.

Embiid’s final figures of 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists show serious improvement for the 28-year-old in the facilitating department.

In doing so, Embiid and Harden became the first pair of teammates to record 30 points and 10 assists in the same game. This was only the 6th instance of this feat in league history.

James Harden and Joel Embiid mark the 6th instance in NBA history of teammates each having 30 points and 10 assists in the same game, and the 1st time since Otis Birdsong and Phil Ford in 1979. They combined to score or assist on 105 of the 76ers’ 133 points (79%). pic.twitter.com/HLqfKw80KH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 5, 2023

How good are the Sixers this year?

On a talent basis, one could argue that the Sixers are as good as any team in the league. Their starting 5 of Harden, Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Embiid has 4 pure scorers with the ability to get their own bucket.

They also have the likes of Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and De’Anthony Melton in their ranks. This makes for a solid 8-man rotation that can run with any team in the playoffs.

Their biggest question marks are regarding their coaching, lineups and ability to deliver in the clutch. They still have time to eradicate these issues. Whoever they face in the second round between Boston and Milwaukee is going to have hell to face.