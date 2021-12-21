“Stephen Curry gets a standing ovation at Chase Center”: Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green pay homage to the former unanimous MVP, post his breaking the all-time 3-point record

Dub Nation honors Stephen Curry at Chase Center in his first appearance at the Warriors home arena after becoming the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

It was a great day for the Warriors organization and fans. It began with head coach Steve Kerr extending his coaching duties for Team USA men’s basketball, followed by Stephen Curry playing his first home game since breaking the all-time 3-point record.

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala made his 5000th career field goal. However, the highlight of Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings was Curry getting the standing ovation at Chase Center, which included a tribute video starring coach Kerr, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Curry was humbled, with the homage paid to him. The three-time champion has played for the Warriors since he ever stepped foot on the NBA hardwood. Thus it was an emotional moment for the city of San Francisco. The baby-faced assassin truly changed the fortunes of the Warriors franchise.

In his 13 seasons with the Warriors, Curry has averaged 24.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.5 APG, and 1.7 SPG. The two-time scoring champion has shot a career 43.1% from beyond the arc and 90.8% from the free-throw line.

Chase Center pays homage to the all-time 3-point king Stephen Curry.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated that it is incredible to watch Curry play, saying the following.

“I think his greatness is at the level now where we just expect it. You know a guy can hit nine or ten 3s, and you don’t even bat an eye.”

Curry’s Splash Brother Klay Thompson spoke about the former’s relentless work ethic and hard work.

“Steph’s greatness didn’t happen overnight. This is a lifelong achievement. He truly changed the game of basketball.”

Curry’s pick and roll partner Draymond Green had the following to say.

“We all talk about, you know, who’s the GOAT? and in reality, it is all subjective, but the one thing that isn’t subjective, when you talk to anyone, is who is the greatest shooter ever.”

Warriors fans gave Steph a standing ovation in his first home game since breaking the NBA’s all-time three-point record 👏 pic.twitter.com/4wt5DKZtUF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2021

The Warriors would continue their great night with a 113-98 win over the Kings. Curry was the leading scorer on the team, scoring 30-points, while Draymond had a triple-double.

With Klay slated to return next month, it will be the reunion of the Splash Brother. The last time the two played together was during the 2019 NBA Finals.