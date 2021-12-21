“Stephen Curry is four games away from breaking yet another all-NBA record!”: Warriors’ superstar currently has 154 consecutive games with a 3-pointer made

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry is on the brink of breaking yet another NBA 3-pointer record, something he himself had set back in 2016

The Golden State Warriors made their way back home after an eight-day, 5-game road trip. They played host to the Sacramento Kings on their return back to the Bay. After a comfortable first half, the Warriors were challenged by the Kings in the second half, but the Dubs went on to secure the win. Playing without Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, it was important to secure this win before they face their upcoming opponents. The Warriors face the Grizzlies, Suns, Nuggets, Jazz, and the Heat in their next six games.

Also Read: “Draymond Jr wants Klay Thompson back as much as everyone else!”: Stephen Curry and his Splash Brother get dishes from Draymond Green’s son on the Warriors bench against the Kings

After a slow start to the game, Stephen Curry came alive in the fourth quarter, going for 15 points. He was 3/4 from the deep in the 4th, after a 1/8 start to the game. Steph finished the game with a game-high 30 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

Stephen Curry inches closer to another all-NBA 3-point record

Back in 2016, Stephen Curry made an NBA record of the most consecutive games with a 3-pointer made. He went on for 157 straight games in which he made at least a triple. Now, he’s on the verge of breaking his own record.

When the season started, Steph overtook Kyle Korver for the 2nd most games with at least a 3-pointer made, boasting a streak of 128 games.

Stephen Curry has a 3-pointer in 128 straight games, breaking a tie with Kyle Korver for the 2nd-longest streak all-time. Curry owns the longest streak as well (157 games). pic.twitter.com/2q6D51Wo4X — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2021

Also Read: “Stephen Curry gets a standing ovation at Chase Center”: Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green pay homage to the former unanimous MVP, post his breaking the all-time 3-point record

With his first made 3-pointer against the Kings tonight, the streak has ballooned to 154 games.

154 straight games with a made three for Stephen Curry, 4 games away from breaking his all time NBA record. — Antonin (@antonin_org) December 21, 2021

With Steph on the brink of another all-time 3-pointer record, it just goes to show how great he is as a shooter.

With Wiggins and Poole out, Steph and the squad have to take on an additional load and make sure that the team doesn’t fall behind in their absences.