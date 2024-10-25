“Joel Embiid Played in the Olympics!”: Kevin Garnett Goes at Sixers Star Again, Questions Absence From Season Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to fall victim to injuries despite a new season. During the 2024 offseason, the Sixers made a huge splash by acquiring Paul George in free agency. The nine-time All-Star paired alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey created a sense of great intrigue. However, the big three couldn’t share the court in their season opener against the Bucks. George and Embiid were sidelined to start the season, which caused concern for the two NBA stars to grow.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce appeared on their ‘TICKET & THE TRUTH’ show to discuss the Sixers’ current state. Although they understand injuries are a part of the game, Pierce couldn’t wrap his head around Embiid’s absence from the court. He said,

“I understand Paul George had dealt with a hyperextension in the preseason. I get it. But Embiid played in the Olympics. I’m trying to figure out from the Olympics until now how he’s not available for the start of the season.”

The two former Celtics didn’t hold any grievances toward George due to his hyper-extended knee injury, which he suffered against the Hawks in the preseason.

However, Embiid represented Team USA en route to winning gold during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 2023 NBA MVP didn’t appear sluggish during international play in the summer. However, the Sixers’ reasoning for Embiid’s absence is because of the injury management of his torn meniscus, which he suffered in January 2024.

Pierce and Garnett’s confusion is justified with the NBA opening an investigation into the Sixers and Embiid on the same matter.

Garnett hasn’t shied away from being critical of the Cameroonian star. That didn’t change as he went on another passionate rant regarding the big man’s absence from the court. He said,

“Him taking his time off is not always going to guarantee anything. And that’s the problem. If it’s not going to give me an extra something, then why the f**k are we doing it?… I don’t understand why these guys are not ready at the start of the year.”

The 2003-04 MVP didn’t mince his words while sharing his opinion on Embiid’s time missed. Garnett points at the flawed approach the Sixers and Embiid have taken to ensure his health. He highlighted their lack of results as his main point.

In his eight seasons spent in the NBA, Embiid has yet to reach the 70-game threshold for games played. In totality, Embiid has only played in 66% of the games in his career, which excuses the two full seasons he missed at the start of his career.

Being from a different era and following a different ideology, Garnett believes in playing every game. So his patience with the seven-time All-Star seems to have worn thin following the recent events. Last week, the Timberwolves legend expressed frustration at Embiid for his announcement about not playing any more back-to-backs.

Garnett criticized Embiid before

Garnett’s rant toward Embiid for his unavailability on opening night pales in comparison to his words a week ago. Last week in an episode of ‘TICKET & THE TRUTH’, Garnett couldn’t hold in his frustration directed at the Sixers big man following his proclamation that he won’t play back-to-backs again. He said,

“82 games man. This is what the f*****g job calls for! You’re not practicing. You don’t play in the summer. I can see if you’re playing in the summer on the playground, you went to the Olympics, then it’s training camp. Y’all do 30 days of two a day, that’s when you get rest. I don’t want to hear this s**t man.”

Embiid’s shocking claims set the basketball world in a frenzy. The details surrounding the situation grew more confusing following Sixers head coach Nick Nurse’s statement.

He revealed that Embiid suffered “no setbacks” during his ramp-up process. However, when asked about the reason behind Embiid being sidelined, Nurse said, “I don’t know what to say to you.”

Nick Nurse said there were no setbacks to Embiid this offseason, and reiterated multiple times most of the same things we’ve heard regarding his health. Asked him about how we square their messaging with Joel not being ready to start the season, here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/cH4IldM4nV — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 22, 2024

The Sixers have formed one of the best rosters of Embiid’s tenure with the organization. Philadelphia did its job, it is now on Embiid to do his job and remain healthy.