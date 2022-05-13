Basketball

“Joel Embiid still don’t know how they let Jimmy Butler go!”: NBA Twitter senses trouble between Sixers’ star and James Harden as Heat knock them out in 6 Games

"Joel Embiid still don't know how they let Jimmy Butler go!": NBA Twitter senses trouble between Sixers' star and James Harden as Heat knock them out in 6 Games
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"DON’T EVER mention James Harden as a scorer in the same sentence with Michael Jordan again!": NBA Twitter mocks the Beard as Heat knock out Sixers
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Joel Embiid still don't know how they let Jimmy Butler go!": NBA Twitter senses trouble between Sixers' star and James Harden as Heat knock them out in 6 Games
“Joel Embiid still don’t know how they let Jimmy Butler go!”: NBA Twitter senses trouble between Sixers’ star and James Harden as Heat knock them out in 6 Games

NBA Twitter reacts as both Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid praise each other and talk…