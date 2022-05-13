“Joel Embiid still don’t know how they let Jimmy Butler go!”: NBA Twitter senses trouble between Sixers’ star and James Harden as Heat knock them out in 6 Games

NBA Twitter reacts as both Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid praise each other and talk about wanting to play together

The Philadelphia 76ers tried to defend their homecourt tonight, and possibly force a Game 7. The visiting Miami Heat, on the other hand, did not like the idea of playing an extra game. Up 3-2, the Heat came to wrap the series on the road, and they did just that. They took down the Sixers 99-90 at home.

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 32 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. On the other hand, Joel Embiid scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. James Harden went for just 14 points, going scoreless in the 2nd consecutive 4th quarter.

After the game, Jimmy Butler talked about Joel, and how he wishes they were still playing together.

Jimmy Butler on what he told Joel Embiid post-game: “I love him. I’m proud of him. I still wish I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat, though. … I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid.” pic.twitter.com/jeLQme8zjt — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) May 13, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid wishes Butler was still on the Sixers

With tonight’s loss, the Sixers yet again missed another chance to move past the 2nd round of the playoffs. Last year it was Ben Simmons freezing up in the 4th quarter. This year, it was James Harden. After the game, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid showed their admiration for one another. In the post-game conference, JoJo talked about Jimmy.

“I still don’t know how we let him go.” Joel Embiid still in pain over losing Jimmy Butler to the Heat 👀😢 pic.twitter.com/vN51ioWSy0 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 13, 2022

NBA Twitter obviously took it the way one would expect them to, and came right at the Harden-Embiid duo.

Lmao He is so mad he is stuck with Harden — kap (@hopefulmetsfan) May 13, 2022

Chose Brett Brown and Ben Simmons over him, only to get rid of both within 2 years. https://t.co/ajzKJMymMX — Above Average Peso (@PBSImpulse9) May 13, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see what lies ahead for Joel Embiid and the Sixers. Will they get Harden back, or are more changes to come soon?