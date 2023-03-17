“Never Fear, Magic Johnson Is Here”: The Los Angeles Lakers Coaches And Players Were Stunned By The Legend’s Confidence Even When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Was Injured For Game 6 Of The 1980

November 16, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Irvin “Magic” Johnson on stage during the ceremony unveiling the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar statue in front of the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson joined as the Number 1 draft pick to the biggest team on the West Coast in 1979. He joined as one of the best prospects in history coming into the league. His first professional game ever was a California showdown with the Clippers, and he scored 26 points.

He was never low on confidence, starting his career on the best possible foot. And that is why when the potential last game of the season rolled around, he did not falter. The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA finals and were leading the series until Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went down.

The MVP of the team was out for a potential title decider, and the morale was shot. Not for the rook though. He was ready to go play the best game of his life and was ready to drag his team along with him.

Magic Johnson took Kareem’s place – and dominated the court

As Magic said in this clip, he had no qualms about playing center. He played in high school, but that was long ago, and never in a professional setting. At any other point in time, they had the chance to experiment – not at this moment. But coach Paul Westhead believed in the magnetic personality, and let him “cook”.

42 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists, all while switching between Maurice Cheeks and Caldwell Jones. The rookie was unfazed, untethered, and finished the job. It was at that moment people realized that the showtime Lakers had its heir – Magic Johnson was their beacon of hope.

KAJ was carrying the Lakers the whole season, but he was surely not missed in that game. Johnson sure was jumping in his arms each time he hit a game-winner, but that boy had become a man.

Earvin Johnson would go on to become only the Greatest Laker of All-Time until a certain Kobe Bryant emerged

13 seasons, 5 championships. 12 All-Star Appearances, and 3 MVPs too. Magic Johnson was “HIM” before anyone was that guy. He was an inspiration to the players that came after him. Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the Black Jesus, was mesmerized by his playstyle.

Had he stayed healthy, Johnson’s career would not have been cut short. He would have gone out with superstar status, rather than being hushed out of the league, with a permanent question mark over his head.

Johnson, the best Laker according to Kobe Bryant, was never shy of stepping up – from a rookie to a veteran, he was always ready. With a smile that shone as bright as the moon.

