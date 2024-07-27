Joel Embiid’s ‘Most Egregious Reason’ for Not Making Conference Finals Pointed Out by Stephen A. Smith

Joel Embiid’s constant struggles to get past the second round of the playoffs have led experts to question his caliber. However, Stephen A. Smith offered a contradictory perspective while defending the Philadelphia 76ers talisman. The NBA analyst pointed out Embiid’s former teammate, Ben Simmons, as the ‘most egregious reason’ for past failures, sparking discussions everywhere.

On The Stephen A. Smith Show, he blamed Simmons for unsettling the franchise. Furthermore, the 56-year-old discussed how the 3x All-Star’s unprofessional attitude significantly impacted himself and his teammates, especially Embiid. Expressing these thoughts publicly, Smith mentioned,

“Here is the most egregious reason why Joel Embiid is yet to get to a conference finals… That damn Ben Simmons… Treating playing basketball like somebody was asking you to get on the front lines of a war but never ever failing to pick up your cheques. Ben Simmons severely disrupted the Philadelphia 76ers franchise… That is what caused Joel Embiid, I believe, at least a trip to the finals”.

His harsh remarks revealed one aspect of the 76ers’ repeated disappointments. Since the late 2010s, the franchise aimed to build its core around Embiid and Simmons. However, the latter’s on-court struggles, particularly with his shooting, often led to their postseason failures. His miserable scoring ability became a major setback during the 2021 playoffs.

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals against the Atlanta Hawks, the 2018 ROTY passed up an open layup, raising eyebrows everywhere. This led to the 76ers’ elimination while forever severing the relationship between the player and the fans.

Simmons soon refused to train with the team, forcing the franchise to trade him. Eventually, they did that with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022, ending his controversial stint in the city. These events stalled the 76ers’ progress while limiting Embiid’s chances of winning a championship.

Having said all this, Simmons’ shortcomings were not the only reason behind Embiid’s failures. The talisman’s persistent injury struggles also played a major role. In his eight NBA seasons, the 2023 MVP has missed an astounding 204 games, which amounts to nearly two and a half full regular seasons.

Additionally, the 76ers struggled to build a well-rounded roster around its star center. For instance, after the 2019 playoff heartbreak, the franchise retained Tobias Harris over Jimmy Butler, who later led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances. They also failed to bring in the right superstars to complement Embiid’s gameplay, leading to mismatches and disputes.

In recent times, the situation has changed. With Paul George’s arrival and Tyrese Maxey’s impressive rise, the 76ers are now in a strong position to contend for the title. So, if Embiid can stay healthy in the coming years, his ‘process’ may finally pay off.