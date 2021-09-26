Basketball

“John Koncak was making $15 million for 3 years”: Shaquille O’Neal explains why he chose basketball over football during his high school days on Jimmy Kimmel Live

"John Koncak was making $15 million for 3 years": Shaquille O'Neal explains why he chose basketball over football during his high school days on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving is giving rise to some blasphemous anti-vaxxer theories": Nets star looks set to stay unvaccinated ahead of 2021-22 NBA season
Next Article
Who won toss RCB vs MI: Is Hardik Pandya playing today's IPL 2021 match vs RCB?
Latest Posts