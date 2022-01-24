Basketball

“John Wall is built like a one-ply toilet paper soaked in water, and you want him to replace Russell Westbrook?”: Lakers fans are tired of seeing washed-up has-beens linked with them over and over

"John Wall is built like a one-ply toilet paper soaked in water, and you want him to replace Russell Westbrook?": Lakers fans are tired of seeing washed-up has-beens linked with them over and over
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
CSGO Roster changes: G2 Esports takes in ex-Vitality coach XTQZZZ as their new CSGO coach for 2022.
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"John Wall is built like a one-ply toilet paper soaked in water, and you want him to replace Russell Westbrook?": Lakers fans are tired of seeing washed-up has-beens linked with them over and over
“John Wall is built like a one-ply toilet paper soaked in water, and you want him to replace Russell Westbrook?”: Lakers fans are tired of seeing washed-up has-beens linked with them over and over

John Wall spent almost two and a half seasons of the last four on the…