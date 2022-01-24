“John Wall is built like a one-ply toilet paper soaked in water, and you want him to replace Russell Westbrook?”: Lakers fans are tired of seeing washed-up has-beens linked with them over and over

John Wall spent almost two and a half seasons of the last four on the sidelines – yet the Lakers seem to see some value in him

John Wall is a good player – but no amount of talent can make up for the fact that his body is made like feta cheese – he seems to crumble at the slightest touch. The Lakers already have their injury-riddled superstar already – Anthony “Glass Ankles” Davis. If they have so much money to blow on hospital bills, might as well use some of that to recruit better players.

Despite being in the league since 2010, Wall has only played 10 seasons. He had a period where it looked like his initial injury problems were past him, playing 75+ games in 4 seasons. But then it all went to hell when his first injury occurred. From then on it was one slippery slope for Wall. He spends his time now attending college while pocketing a 90 million paycheck.

Wall and Russell Westbrook were a part of a blockbuster swap deal. Brodie looked like he finally was enjoying his basketball again with Bradley Beal. It did not lead to anything, and then one season later, he was on the Lakers to join forces with AD and LBJ. In the span of two years, the Wizards GM flipped an injured John wall into Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and KCP, while the two teams with the error-prone PGs have been nothing but terrible.

Also Read: “A pass first guy leading the league in scoring? That’s pretty amazing!” LeBron James’s former coach Erik Spoelstra gives credit to the Lakers superstar despite loss to the Heat

It is expected that Russell Westbrook and Houston ‘would swiftly’ enter buyout talks if a John Wall trade goes through, per @TheSteinLine (Via https://t.co/13mta2n7Ow) pic.twitter.com/ecOzBwgtKn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 24, 2022

John Wall is a good player – but is not what the Lakers need

Los fans están cansados de esta caca. (The fans are tired of this crap) Watching the front office trade away their young core was justified because they won a championship, but then letting Caruso go and keeping Talen Horton-Tucker was unforgivable. Alex Caruso is currently a star on the Bulls, while THT is air balling wide-open shots. The defensive intensity that once was the hallmark of the LeBron James era in the Lakers is no longer there.

They seem to be so averse to marking their men that the opposition almost looks like they are playing a scrimmage. Wide-open lanes to the rim and wide-open threes are the name of the game. In this situation, they need someone to protect the perimeter, not another frail point guard who would turn over the ball four times a game. And also not when that player is so injury prone, he may never even get to play for them.

The Lakers should look more towards a guard like Dejounte Murray if they want to secure their future. Their win-now attitude has been a big bust, and with almost all their picks traded away for a long time, there is no way they can even afford to tank. Moving away from big contracts while recruiting smartly is the way to go if they expect to be moderately competitive in the near future.

Also Read: “How the hell did Kobe Bryant score 81 points in a single game?!”: When the Lakers legend joined Wilt Chamberlain atop the scoring charts in a game vs Raptors