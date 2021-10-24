“Joker is a seven-feet Larry Bird, who has high playmaking skills and basketball IQ”: Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich pays Nikola Jokic the ultimate complement

Veteran NBA coach Gregg Popovich heaps praise of MVP Nikola Jokic, comparing his play-making skills to Celtics legend Larry Bird. Coach Pop said this in light of the Spurs’ recent loss to the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets have begun their 2021-22 campaign with back-to-back wins. Despite Jamal Murray being absent, the team has been able to hold the fort. 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic has been performing exceptionally well.

The Nuggets center is averaging 29.5 PPG, 14.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, and 2.5 SPG, so far shooting 65.9 from the field. Recently, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was in awe of Jokic, despite the fact the Spurs had lost to the Nuggets 102-96. Coach Pop admitted that The Joker was too much to handle for them.

The three-time All-Star had 16 rebounds and shot an exceptional 73.7% from the field against the Spurs. Though his team lost, coach Pop had nothing but words of appreciation for the Nuggets center.

The three-time coach of the year called Jokic a seven-foot Larry Bird. Coach Pop feels the two superstars are similar in their way of approaching the game.

Gregg Popovich compares Nikola Jokic to Larry Bird.

Coach Pop seems to have paid The Joker the ultimate compliment, calling him a seven-foot Larry Bird. The veteran coach believes both the superstars have high play-making abilities and basketball IQ.

There is no denying that Jokic has a long way to go in terms of building a legacy. The 26-year old hasn’t won a championship yet nor been to an NBA Finals. However, when it comes to their career stats. Both superstars have similar stats in terms of their rebounds and assists.

While Bird is a career 10.0 RPG and 6.3 APG, Jokic has averaged 9.8 RPG and 5.9 APG so far in his career. Despite being bigs, both Bird and Jokic have great passing ability and can shoot the ball from long range.

Recently, the Nuggets defeated the Spurs, with Jokic putting up an impressive performance. The Joker’s performance earned him praise from Popovich.

“Jokic was just great. He was too much for us… He’s a real spectacular, interesting, different player. He’s like a 7ft Larry Bird type guy. The way he can pass. The way he can read things, it’s incredible, said Popovich“

JaMychal Green on this Nikola Jokic pass: “You could hear the wind coming off of it.” pic.twitter.com/GR4SQKBWsl — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) October 23, 2021

Jokic is one of the most skilled centers in the NBA today. However, comparing him to Bird would be a little too early, especially since Bird was already an NBA champion at the age of 25.