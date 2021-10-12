Basketball

“Natalija Jokic is the best player on our family right now”: 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic chimes in with sweet soundbite as Denver superstar answers preseason questions

"Natalija Jokic is the best player on our family right now": 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic chimes in with sweet soundbite as Denver superstar answers preseason questions
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“I’m B-I-G, Nicki Minaj will you marry me?”: When Shaquille O’Neal got rejected by the famous rapper while hilariously freestyling on the sets of NBA on TNT
Next Article
"Kawhi Leonard dearly misses the city of Toronto": Hip Hop mogul Drake gives us an insight into the Clippers star's feelings towards the Raptors franchise
NBA Latest Post
How do NBA Teams Make Money: A Complete NBA Revenue Breakdown
How do NBA Teams Make Money: A Complete NBA Revenue Breakdown

How do NBA Teams make money? Let us look at a few different revenue streams…