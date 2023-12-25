Deion Sanders Corrects Stephen A. Smith for Calling Just Shedeur the Superstar of Colorado: “Shilo’s Gonna Be Mad”

The Sanders family has revolutionized the Colorado football program with their unmatched energy. While the center stage was taken by Deion Sanders, his son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, built a separate fanbase thanks to his consistent performance and tenacity.

Shedeur’s completion rate remained at 68.7 percent, despite leading a struggling offensive line. Stephen A. Smith realized this fact and brought it into the limelight as he hosted Deion Sanders on his show. Shedding light on his significance for the team, he labeled Shedeur as the ‘superstar of the team’.

“You have not one but two sons on your team… and one of them happens to be the Superstar of the team,” remarked Stephen A Smith.

Sanders has been appreciated time and again for inspiring his children to reach great heights. He has also kept them in line with constructive criticism, but this was certainly different. As Smith bestowed Shedeur Sanders with praises, he was interrupted by Prime for an unexpected reason.

Deion Sanders Interrupts Stephen A. Smith to Bring Son Shilo into Conversation

Stephen’s praises were interrupted by Deion Sanders, who did not feel like leaving Shilo Sanders behind in the conversation. After the host labeled Shedeur as a ‘Superstar’, Coach Prime replied with a laugh,

“You better not say one of them ‘cause the other one’s going to be mad. You going to be getting DM from Shilo.”

Shilo is nothing short of a ‘superstar’ that CU needed this year. The No. 21 safety performed fairly well and even emerged as a shining star in a few matches, like the one against the TCU Horned Frogs. He tallied ten tackles and helped the Buffaloes score a 45-42 upset. Striving forward, he was also at center stage in week three, with his 80-yard pick-six and forcing a fumble against Colorado State.

The star safety didn’t make as many headlines as his brother, Shedeur, who transitioned with his father from JSU to be named the star quarterback almost instantly. This did not sit well with many, who pointed fingers at Coach Prime for giving a preference to his son.

However, in a season where CU was marred by offensive challenges, Shedeur Sanders shattered the single-game record set by Tyler Handsen with a 510-yard performance. Deion Sanders recently announced that the two brothers would enter the 2025 NFL Draft together, staying another season with ‘daddy’.