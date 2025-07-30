Jonathan Kuminga Ignores Warriors’ Latest Offer Amid Free Agency Standoff

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have been in a contract standoff for quite some time now, and things aren’t getting any prettier. The former 7th overall pick is ghosting the team, according to sources. Leaving his future with the Dubs in question, while also making us wonder where he could land next.

The situation between Kuminga and the Warriors seems almost irreparable at this point. He wants a more consistent starting role on the team, as well as the freedom to take more important shots and grow his game. But with Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, it doesn’t seem like the team is in a hurry to give Kuminga more touches.

That’s why it’s not really too surprising to hear that the forward has been ignoring the Warriors’ contract offers recently.

“No response, no counteroffer—just silence. And it’s escalating tensions,” wrote League Alerts on the situation.

It’s hard to ignore that Kuminga seems completely focused on a move away from Golden State. The team still hasn’t been able to find any sort of middle ground with him. He’s also reportedly demanding a long-term deal worth $30 million annually. But sources say that the Warriors’ best offer to him so far has been two years, $40 million.

Now the question becomes, where will Kuminga play next season? The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns are the only teams that have expressed significant interest so far. However, being in the same division, the Warriors will surely try to do everything possible to make sure that move doesn’t happen.

So, let’s look into the Eastern Conference. Maybe the Milwaukee Bucks or the Chicago Bulls? Both have also expressed varying levels of interest in Kuminga recently, and he would be a nice addition to each roster. Additionally, the Washington Wizards could always use some young talent.

In the end, though, it’s a matter of who is willing to give up enough assets to acquire Kuminga. They will also need to be willing to pay him. A sign and trade is certainly on the table, but given his ghosting of the Warriors during negotiations, some might just wait it out and try to offer him a bag after beating his restricted free agency.

Of course, Golden State will have the opportunity to match the offer. But if the Kings come in and offer Kuminga $30 million, the Warriors would be hard-pressed to match it. After all, they’ve already shown an unwillingness to go above $20 million.

All in all, it’s an interesting standoff that is continuously changing by the day. Stay tuned because the shoe could drop on Kuminga at any moment.