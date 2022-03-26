“Jimmy Butler doesn’t even know how to hold the racquet!”: Alexander Zverev hilariously reveals the truth behind his tennis and basketball battles with the Heat superstar

According to tennis star Alexander Zverev, he has gotten the better of Jimmy Butler in their tennis as well as basketball clashes.

Apart from loving basketball, Jimmy Butler is a huge tennis enthusiast. The Miami Heat forward has often been seen in the stands watching top players go at it against each other. And one particular player who seems to be Jimmy Buckets’ favorite is Alexander Zverev.

Zverev and Butler share a good relationship with each other. Both are seen supporting the other for their respective sports. During one of Zverev’s clashes last year in Turin, Jimmy instructed one of his coaches to hold a tablet so he could watch the German star play while getting his shots up.

Recently, after Alexander’s Round of 64 clash win at the Miami Open, he hilariously spoke about his tennis and basketball encounters with the 6-time All-Star. The current world number 4 further stated how he was able to get buckets playing against Jimmy while playing basketball, and how Jimmy wasn’t even able to hold the racquet while playing tennis.

TV host: “Jimmy Buckets was here and he said you had no chance of being able to score on him.”

Zverev: “I did score on him. I scored on him so many times.”

TV host: “Was he able to return your serves?”

Zverev: “No. No. We have videos of that. We have video proofs of both things. He’s a liar. He has no hands whatsoever with the racquet, he doesn’t even know how to hold (the racquet).”

“Jimmy Butler is absolutely crazy, but I love him”: Alexander Zverev

Sasha then went on to talk about his relationship with Jimmy and how he felt great having a friend like Butler.

“He’s (Butler) crazy, man. The guy is absolutely crazy, but I love him. He’s incredible, I mean, we met for the first time at Wimbledon. He was at one of my matches and then since then we kind of, I don’t know, we kind of got it going. Yeah, it’s been great having someone like him.

You know, to having tough times as well obviously, we’re athletes, we’re in different sports, but he’s still somebody that understands how it is to be an athlete. It’s mentally tough sometimes, it’s physically tough obviously as well. But I think the emotional part of it is difficult. So, it’s great to have someone like that. But yeah at the end of the day, he’s a clown, so am I.”

Jimmy Butler and Alexander Zverev are two very different figures. However, it is absolutely heartening to see how well this unexpected friendship has blossomed over the years.