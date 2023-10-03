“Don’t Know What the Hell a Emo Is”: Jimmy Butler And His Wild New Look Following Failed Damian Lillard Acquisition Has Stephen A. Smith Distraught

Jimmy Butler never fails to disappoint when the off-season rolls around. Having sported dreadlocks in 2022, the Miami Heat star pulled up on Media Day with a somewhat questionable look. Straightening his hair and sporting earrings across his face, the look can only be described as “Emo”. A term that First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith could not understand. Expressing his concern on his show The Stephen A. Smith Show, SAS couldn’t help but wonder what was going on in South Beach.

While speaking to Taylor Rooks recently, Butler tried his best to explain his new look. He revealed that it was a reflection of the variety of emotions he has felt this off-season. From being angry, to sad, to excited, to just generally pissed off, Jimmy has gone through a roller coaster of emotions. A roller coaster that coincidentally took off sometime after Damian Lillard’s trade to the Milwaukee Bucks was announced.

Stephen A. Smith expresses his disbelief at Jimmy Butler and his new “Emo” look

Jimmy Butler has been in the spotlight for the last 24 hours. Following Media Day, Butler has been trending online, thanks to his new “Emo” look. Everyone in the NBA community has reacted to it, and recently, Stephen A. Smith gave his two cents as well on this questionable decision from the Miami Heat star. One that makes him worried for the Miami Heat.

Expressing his bewilderment over the term “Emo”, Stephen A acknowledged that the Heat has had a tough off-season. The team lost two key pieces, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. But the real disappointment came after it was announced that the Milwaukee Bucks had acquired Damian Lillard.

The Heat had been chasing Dame for the entirety of the off-season. So to see him go to a Conference rival must have had an effect on the entire organization. For Jimmy Buckets, this impact was brutal, which happens to be reflected in his outward appearance. An appearance that has Smith visibly distraught. Smith ranted on his show:

“Did anybody see Jimmy Butler? Because this brother didn’t disappoint when he showed up to the Miami Heat’s media day today. I mean, did you see this? His words, Emo. I don’t know what the hell an Emo is, to be honest with you. I don’t pay attention to that stuff. But this is what, Jimmy Butler, look at this right here. I’m looking at him right now. I’m like, Good Lord have mercy. What is he doing? What is he doing? I know he’s going through a lot right now. He wanted Damian Lillard. They didn’t get Damian Lillard. Same Miami Heat team lost Gabe Vincent in the offseason. You lost Max Strus in the offseason. You didn’t acquire Damian Lillard. I mean, damn, there’s a lot going on with Miami right now…I’m just not feeling it.”

Clearly, SAS is not feeling this look. But for his sake and for Jimmy’s hopefully, this is just a phase, and once the 2023-2024 season rolls around, Butler will be back to his usual self. Willing and ready to help the Miami Heat make their way back to the NBA Finals.

Despite feeling “Emo”, Butler is confident that he can beat Dame, Giannis, and the Bucks

It’s pretty obvious that the Damian Lillard trade has had an effect on Jimmy Butler. However, he is not letting it get him too down. While he is happy for Dame for finding a team that could help him win a Championship, he is ready to take the fight to them. Whether it’s Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or the Bucks’ new head coach Adrian Griffin.

Jimmy has his eyes on one thing and one thing only, the NBA Championship. And he is ready to go through all in order to achieve his goal.

One thing is for certain, the 2023-2024 season is sure to be an interesting one. The world will be looking at the Bucks and the Boston Celtics. But, one should never count out Jimmy Buckets and his Miami Heat.