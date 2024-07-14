Jonathan Kuminga ‘Shocked’ Over Klay Thompson’s Move, Discusses Close Relationship

Klay Thompson is officially a part of the Dallas Mavericks now, realizing what many fans of the Golden State Warriors thought to be nothing more than a bad dream at first. Even those within the franchise are stunned by how everything went down, with Jonathan Kuminga even outright admitting as much during a recent interview with NBC Sports.

Even during the interview in question, Kuminga seemed a bit out of it. Speaking on the move, he admitted he was “shocked”, before emphasizing what Thompson meant to him, and the role he played in his NBA career. However, despite how he felt, in the end, all the Warriors star could say was that he was happy for his former teammate.

“I was a little shocked. Klay is somebody that took me under his wing when I first got drafted. He was one of my role models. He always tell me how the league function and things like that. And obviously, we all know in the league, next day you wake up, and next day you can happen to be somewhere else… I mean, I’m happy for him at the end of the day”

"At the end of the day, I'm happy for him." JK details his appreciation for Klay 🥲

During their time together, Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson built up a close bond, something that will likely make sure that they stay close for a very long time. However, this will hurt.

There weren’t many in the NBA community that ever expected Klay Thompson to leave the Bay Area. However, it was clear that he was far from happy with the way contract talks with the Golden State Warriors front office had gone down. And in the end, he had to do what was best for him, even if it meant making a tough decision.

The Dallas Mavericks have shown Klay the level of devotion that the Warriors failed to do. So, in the end, he will likely be far happier in Texas than he would have been in California if he re-signed with his old franchise.

Who knows? This jovial mood could even boost him to play the best basketball he has ever played since he returned from his two devastating injuries. However, that can only be deduced when the time comes next season.