“Never Seen Before Content”: Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Shares Rare Image Alongside Rafael Nadal and LeBron James

Dwyane Wade’s now 21-year-old son hit the archives and came back with a rare image alongside his dad, LeBron James, and Rafael Nadal on Instagram recently. Both are known to be friends with his father and can be seen beaming in the picture. The image was originally taken at the Sony Ericsson Open Miami back in May 2011 and also featured Japanese Tennis player Kei Nishikori. To form this memory, Wade had apparently had to drag LeBron James to the event, where Rafael Nadal went on to win the match comfortably.

The son of arguably the greatest Miami Heat legend, Zaire has gotten to meet a range of popular sportspersons due to his father. This obviously includes Dwyane’s close friend LeBron James, and a range of other NBA superstars. However, it seems as though he has gotten to meet multiple Tennis greats as well, including the Spanish legend Rafael Nadal.

Zaire Wade shares image alongside Rafael Nadal and LeBron James

Back in 2011, the Miami Heat boasted the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. They went on to win back-to-back titles in 2012 and 13.

Their schedule meant they had plenty of time to hang out with each other outside the NBA world. That is exactly what LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were doing at the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami, back in 2011.

Zaire and his father were accompanied by his younger brother Zion (now Zaya), who was still a baby when the picture was taken. The group seemed to have a great time at the match, with Nadal emerging victorious and solidifying his status as the world’s number 1 back then.

Additionally, Zaire also posted a caption asking people to follow him for his vlogs and other content:

“Nevr seen b4 content and daily Zwade vlogs.”

The rare image acts as a huge throwback to the time when LeBron and Wade were still teammates. They had not yet won their first title together and had already seemingly become close friends.

Zaire Wade did the coin toss for Rafael Nadal’s match

Zaire Wade’s father Dwyane means that he got to meet a range of sports stars. However, it also meant that he did the coin toss for the game between Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori.

The Miami-based event was one that Wade later claimed to have dragged LeBron to, according to Nikelebrown. Wade claimed to love Tennis and revealed LeBron did not initially want to come.

Speaking about the overall experience, he claimed that it was sure to have changed James’ opinion on the sport. While that may not have been entirely true, LeBron did seem to have a good time, judging by the pictures.