Fact Check: Is Angel Reese Suspended From the WNBA

Rumors have been swirling on the internet that the WNBA has banned Sky rookie Angel Reese for steroid use. Videos on YouTube and a few posts on Facebook claimed that the league had caught her and had barred her from playing for good.

Advertisement

The sensational claims have taken on a life of their own, with fans pondering whether there is any truth to the rumors. In early September, the center had one of her best games against the Los Angeles Sparks. She finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists in a 92-78 win for the Sky. However, she missed the team’s last six games, prompting some to allege they were part of her ban.

However, none of these claims are true. Reese has neither been caught using steroids by the WNBA nor has she been suspended. She missed her team’s last six regular season games due to a wrist injury. She suffered a small fracture after falling on her hand and required surgery to have it fixed, forcing her to sit out.

It stopped her from capping off her incredible rookie season with a strong finish and potentially swaying some votes in her favor in the race for the Rookie of the Year award, which her long-time rival, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, won.

The reports about her permanent expulsion from the WNBA stemmed from posts from satirical websites, which seemingly did a terrific job, as a small portion of fans on social media believed the reports. It’s not hard to fathom why some would believe a negative story about Reese without any legitimate sources backing the claim.

The center is a divisive figure due to her actions on and off the court. While some laud her for being outspoken, others have accused her of being arrogant. Personal feelings aside, it’s hard to deny that she’s a terrific player. She averaged 13.6 points, a league-record 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals as a rookie.

And since she hasn’t been “suspended for life,” as some fan pages on social media have incorrectly claimed, expect her to bounce back from her wrist injury and have a massive year in her sophomore season.