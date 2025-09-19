Jonathan Kuminga’s Future With Warriors Hinges on One Contract Condition, Agent Says

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 2025-26 NBA season is nearly a month away, and yet somehow the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga are playing the ‘who blinks first’ game. The Warriors’ frustrations may be reaching a boiling point, but Kuminga and his team have shown no signs of letting up.

Advertisement

Golden State’s relationship with Kuminga has soured drastically over the past two years. The former lottery pick hasn’t received an opportunity to fully realise his potential. After having a brilliant year in the 2023-24 season, Kuminga inexplicably saw his role diminish. His fate would later be solidified once the team acquired Jimmy Butler.

Of course, a lucrative contract is among Kuminga’s checklist. But the most important aspect is the opportunity to play. That desire is so strong that Kuminga is willing to leave a significant amount of money on the table.

“He wants to pick where he wants to go. So the [qualifying offer] is real for sure,” Aaron Turner, Kuminga’s agent, said on The Hoop Collective.

Kuminga’s qualifying offer to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal is $7.9 million. That would be a steal of a deal considering Kuminga’s value. The major downside for Golden State is that he can simply leave for nothing next offseason.

Despite the public falling out between Kuminga and the Warriors, he hasn’t completely ruled out a return to the team. Turner let the world know what must happen in order for Kuminga to remain in California.

“If [the Warriors] want to win now, if you want a guy that’s happy and treated fairly who is a big part of this team, we believe, moving forward, you give him the player option,” Turner said.

Golden State has offered a contract as large as three years $75.2 million. That would be enticing for any young player, but the third year carried a team option.

If Kuminga takes the qualifying offer, it will provide him with a no-trade clause, which isn’t going to help the Warriors. However, given the way he feels the Warriors have treated him, Kuminga is content to offer them the same courtesy. He understands that returning to Golden State means he won’t get to play the role he desires, so he might as well make a ton of money while he’s at it.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob, however, is a huge fan of Kuminga’s game. His initial plan was for Kuminga to grab the torch from Stephen Curry once he retires. That is something of interest to Kuminga, but won’t come free of charge.

“I’m all in to help Steph. Let’s send him out. We should be focusing on winning right now, and I’m fine with that. But, again, you have to take a little bit of the hit,” Kuminga reportedly told Lacob in a private meeting.

There’s still some time left before the panic button turns bright red for the Warriors. Their championship hopes may become contingent on whether Kuminga decides to sign long-term or short-term.