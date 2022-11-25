Brandon Moreno Channels Kobe Bryant Energy Ahead of Fourth Clash With Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 in Brazil

The greatest people who have ever lived serve as inspiration for UFC stars, just as for fans. Kobe Bryant, a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, is one such name. ‘The Black Mamba’ is inarguably one of the best basketball players ever.

Bryant was not just a phenomenal basketball player, but also a wonderful person off the court. Because of this, he serves as an inspiration to even the biggest sporting icons. This group includes Brandon Moreno, the UFC’s interim flyweight champion.

Brandon Moreno draws inspiration from Kobe Bryant ahead of his big fight

‘The Assassin Baby’ is currently preparing for one of his biggest battles in the UFC. He will unify his interim title for the flyweight gold against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 in Brazil next year.

ALSO READ: “You Roided Up Leprechaun” – Newly Crowned AEW World Champion MJF Got Into a War of Words With UFC Megastar Conor McGregor

Moreno is an active social media user. He frequently posts his training video and photos for his fans. Recently, the Mexican UFC star uploaded a picture from one of his fights and quoted the Lakers’ legend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Moreno (@theassassinbaby)

“Rest at the end, not in the middle. -Kobe Bryant #thelastdance #ufc283 #andnew #undisputed!!,” Moreno wrote in the caption. On his Instagram account, ‘The Assassin Baby’ also posted a video of Bryant encouraging people to keep going.

Bryant is also renowned for his ‘Mamba Mentality,’ which emphasizes paying attention to the process and having faith in one’s efforts when it counts. This has motivated millions of individuals in their lives.

UFC 283- Moreno vs. Figueiredo

At UFC 283, Moreno will fight the Brazilian champion Figueiredo for the fourth time in his career. Their first clash in 2020 ended in a draw. However, later in the rematch, Moreno was successful in defeating Figueiredo and became the new champion.

After this, they fought for a third time at UFC 270, where Moreno lost. But many called it a controversial decision. Nevertheless, Moreno has found his way back to the title by stopping Kai Kara-France at UFC 277. The Mexican’s potential to get revenge for his earlier defeat will now be intriguing to watch.

ALSO READ: “Bring Old Times Back:” UFC Star Compares Neymar & Co. to Ronaldinho and Explains Why Brazil Will Not Win FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

What are your thoughts on this fight? What do you guys think about Moreno quoting Bryant?