“My Heart Goes Out”: Kevin Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message to Jonathan Kuminga Amid Warriors Contract Dispute

Opening night of the new NBA season is just over a month away, and for many teams, this summer has been about doing all they can to catch up to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets traded for Kevin Durant and the Bucks signed Myles Turner. The Nuggets surrounded Nikola Jokic with a better supporting cast, while the Lakers filled their hole at center with Deandre Ayton. The list goes on and on.

Fans of those teams have a reason to at least be hopeful, but fans of the Golden State Warriors haven’t been given much to be excited about by their team. That’s because the Dubs have stood pat pretty much all summer as the stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga has dragged on.

The Warriors have refused to commit to Kuminga on a long-term deal, which is hardly a surprise after the way he was disregarded late last season. It felt like an inevitability that Kuminga and the Warriors would part ways after the way they pretty much refused to use him until the rest of the team was hurt, but they’ve also been unwilling to trade him despite multiple team s being interested.

Kuminga is talented, and he’s only 22. If the Warriors don’t believe in him, though, then they should ship him out and figure out another way to build around Steph Curry’s twilight years. A cloud will hang over the team for as long as this situation drags on, which is really unfortunate since the team showed such promise once Jimmy Butler showed up at the trade deadline.

Former Suns great Kevin Johnson recently told Eddie Johnson and Amin Elhassan on SiriusXM NBA Radio that he empathized with Kuminga’s plight, because early in his career he was in a very similar situation.

“My heart goes out to him…I was feeling the exact same way” Former All-Star point guard Kevin Johnson tells @JumpShot8 & @DarthAmin why he relates to Jonathan Kuminga’s current situation in Golden State pic.twitter.com/GSDEiPZdQV — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 19, 2025

Most fans don’t remember that the first year-and-a-half of Johnson’s career was spent in Cleveland. He averaged under 23 minutes per game and mostly came off the bench, but when he was traded to the Suns (coincidentally at age 22), his career took off. His first year in Phoenix he won the league’s Most Improved Player award and helped lead the Suns to the 1993 NBA Finals.

Kuminga recently deleted his social media as negotiations continue with the team, and his agent said recently that he’d be willing to take the qualifying offer and walk after this season if Golden State doesn’t give him a longer-term contract with a player option instead of a team one.

Kuminga should listen to Johnson’s advice to “Stay ready and stay positive,” because he still has the potential to become a star if he can find a team that believes in him. For Kuminga’s sake and the Warriors’ as well, let’s hope a resolution is reached soon.