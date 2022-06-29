Michael Jordan’s Love for the $6000 Chevrolet Corvette C4 and $30,000 Corvette ZR1 Fetched the Brand “Millions” in Revenue  

We know Michael Jordan loved to showcase his stunning wealth when he can. This is a habit he picked up while he marketed for Chevrolet.

Today’s Michael Jordan is synonymous with fast cars, fast planes, and fast life. The Billionaire now has a myriad of cars in his garage.

Some of the more notorious cars include a very limited edition Bugatti Veyron and the legendary Ferrari 512TR. But before all the money and fame, Michael was also a young rookie looking to make his mark in the league.

He had arrived in the league as a very promising young player, already winning the NCAA title with UNC. Hence, endorsements and marketing deals on hand were aplenty.

Among the more notable ones was the deal he had with Chevrolet. The American car brand was among the first to capitalize on Jordan’s

When Michael Jordan first signed with the bulls he did marketing for Chevrolet. This is also where his true marketing potential came to life.

Michael Jordan qui a d’ailleurs possédé une Chevrolet Corvette C4 a sa sortie ☺️ #24hDaytonaFrance pic.twitter.com/704sJ5mIKX — Lionel / GTman66 (@LionElsa66) January 31, 2021

MJ was part of a few iconic ads where kids would ask him if “that” car was his. MJ followed it up with a smiling yes while making a gimmicky basketball shot through the car’s hood.

Which car was it? The Chevrolet Corvette C4. A classic American v8 muscle car, it was also gifted to Michael for his services. The car was his first and at the time, it cost somewhere between $6000-$9000.

Michael Jordan’s stature grew and so did his car!

As MJ’s image grew and the marketing campaign became a resounding success, Chevrolet made millions in revenue. The 1990s was when Michael became one of the best players in the world.

His next purchase was a $30,000 Chevrolet corvette ZR1 40th anniversary edition, in 1993. He drove the car everywhere and as a result, the sales skyrocketed.

What’s more, the car was limited to only 200 models.

‘93 Michael Jordan’s Corvette ZR1 (40th Anniversary Edition) pic.twitter.com/DnMvQb5qX3 — Athletes Luxury™ (@AthletesLux) May 18, 2020

Since then, MJ’s garage has been filled with numerous cars. Some of them are incredibly rare and some are just there for plain nostalgia.

