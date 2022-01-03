“Josh Giddey becomes the youngest since Luka Doncic to achieve this huge feat!”: The Thunder rookie becomes only the second teenager to lead the game in points, rebounds, and assist in a single game

OKC rookie Josh Giddey becomes the youngest player to lead the game in points, rebounds, assists, passing Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks made their way to Oklahoma City tonight, as they took on the Thunder. The Mavericks, coming off a convincing win over the Kings, secured their second win in a row. They beat the Thunder 95-86.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with his double-double. He scored 14 points and dished 10 assists. Doncic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double. Even though the Mavericks won the contest, it was the Thunder’s Josh Giddey who stole the show. He recorded a triple-double in his effort to lead the team, and became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double.

Josh Giddey becomes the youngest player ever to record a triple-double, breaking LaMelo Ball’s record Giddey: 17 PTS

13 REB

14 AST 19 years old. pic.twitter.com/dLByXLKKnd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2022

Josh Giddey breaks a Luka Doncic record while playing against Luka Doncic

Josh Giddey has been a revelation this season. He has been performing consistently and constantly finding ways to impress. As a rookie, he’s averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists so far. He’s been a regular in the ROTY races since the season started, being in the Top 5 almost always.

Tonight, even though he could not lead the Thunder to a win in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s absence, but he managed to impress nonetheless. Josh became the youngest player to lead a game in points, assists, and rebounds in the same game. Giddey led the game in steals as well.

Josh Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists in a game. The only other player to do it as a teenager is Luka Doncic (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/Z4QU4T9sdT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2022

The last player to do so was Luka Doncic. To do that in front of Luka, someone Giddey admits he models his game around, must be special.