“The Chicago Bulls going through it right now”: Demar DeRozan reacts as his team lose to Milwaukee

Chicago Bulls continue to struggle as they lose to the Milwaukee Bucks by 28 points.

The Bulls went into this game sitting 2.5 games adrift of the second seed. With the loss, they are now three games behind with a tough schedule ahead.

They started the season in quite the fashion. At one point they were the number one seed, however, with just 10 games to go, things look bleak.

They may be firmly in the playoffs but their chances of making a deep run get lower by the minute. Behind them, the Cleaveland Cavaliers sit one game adrift, and further back the Toronto Raptors are 2 games behind.

Also read: “What would the Chicago Bulls do without Alex Caruso?!”: DeMar DeRozan and co experience first sub-100-point game since January after the Bald Mamba bolsters their perimeter defense with his return tonight

The Chicago Bulls continue to face woes admits Demar DeRozan

With a tough schedule ahead that sees the Chicago outfit take on the top 3 teams in the east, there are doubts about their hold on the 5th seed.

Demar DeRozan was asked about the perils of the team and if they are ready for tough games in the playoffs. The five-time all-star responded with a gritty answer.

Here’s DeMar DeRozan’s answer when asked if enough Bulls in the locker room have received the message of what it takes to compete in high-level games like the ones the playoffs will bring. pic.twitter.com/f9racrUsb7 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 23, 2022

He said that the team was going through it, saying that these losses were akin to battle scars. He says that by taking these challenges on the chin, they will understand their mettle.

Admittedly the team is playing with a thin roster and seems to be missing the creative flair of point guard Lonzo Ball. Will the Bulls find the rhythm or will their abysmal record against the top seeds stand? Let’s wait and see.