Isiah Thomas Honors Former Rival Magic Johnson With Prestigious Title On His 65th Birthday

Magic Johnson celebrated his 65th birthday, drawing reactions from current and former players, celebrities, and noted names alike. An icon for the City of Los Angeles and the NBA, Johnson went up against the best of the best during his time in the league, giving fans countless memories.

One former rival, who Magic often crossed paths with, gave him a coveted title while wishing him on his birthday.

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas went to X, wishing his former rival and now long-time friend.

“Happy Birthday to my friend @MagicJohnson the best Point Gaurd the world has ever known!”

Happy Birthday to my friend @MagicJohnson the best Point Gaurd the world has ever known! pic.twitter.com/tNai1l87fx — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) August 14, 2024

Zeke and Magic were buds off the floor, but intense rivals when competing in the NBA. Both players won multiple championships with their respective franchises, with Magic having an edge over IT.

But for Thomas, a fierce and cut-throat competitor, to not only give Magic his flowers but also anoint him as the greatest point guard of all time, speaks volumes, considering he himself played the same position.

Lately, the GOAT point guard conversation has been between Johnson and the Warriors’ Stephen Curry. Curry revolutionized the game of basketball with his long-range shooting. And with four NBA championships under his belt, The Chef has steadily been climbing the GOAT PG ladder. Even Steph himself had once admitted that he was the greatest point guard of all time.

Talking to Gilbert Arenas, Curry did recognize how he competed with Magic for the best point guard title. And even though he stated he was the best, he is still working on overshadowing Johnson’s impressive resume.

Magic and Isiah’s falling out

Magic and Isiah were initially very close friends when they came into the league. Johnson and IT used to kiss each other’s cheeks before games back in the 80s, displaying brotherly love towards one another.

However, the two had a falling out back in the 80s and 90s, and it took them over a decade to reconcile. One of the reasons for their falling out was Thomas’ trash-talking Magic behind his back and spreading rumors about his sexuality.

As per BasketballNetwork, Johnson did confront IT for what he had been saying about him around the league. Though Thomas went on to deny all the allegations, the two did not speak to one another for nearly 10-15 years.

It wasn’t until 2010 that the two NBA icons settled their differences and made up for lost time, giving fans a heartfelt moment after ages.