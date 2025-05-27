Who is Brenda Haliburton? Everything We Know About Tyrese Haliburton’s Mom

Former Iowa State and Indiana Packer guard Tyrese Haliburton holds his parents John and Brenda Haliburton as the unveiling his Olympic 24 gold made banner during the halftime of Cyclones and Wildcats men’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday March 1, 2025 in Ames, Iowa.

Most former and current professional athletes usually credit at least one of their parents for supporting them throughout their careers. Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, has taken over the spotlight in recent weeks. But his mother has been just as supportive – just not as loudly. Brenda Haliburton is the mother of the standout point guard for the Indiana Pacers. A central figure in his life, she has been a steadfast supporter throughout his basketball journey.

Born and raised in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, she attended West High School in Oshkosh in her formative years. Eventually, Brenda tied the knot with John Haliburton, a former women’s basketball coach and current referee. Together, they raised their family in Oshkosh, where Brenda has been a steadfast supporter of Tyrese’s basketball career.

Marriage to John Haliburton

Brenda and John have had a steadfast marriage dating back before Tyrese was even born. Rather than pack up and move to a bigger city once their family was complete, though, they decided to keep Tyrese and his younger brother in Oshkosh.

That decision proved to be a boon for Tyrese’s basketball career, as he still managed to land at a high-end D1 university despite his three-star status. Haliburton attended Iowa State, where he made the All-Big 12 second team and was a finalist for the Bob Cousy award.

Tyrese Haliburton’s siblings

John and Brenda had just one other child together, Marcel. But Tyrese does have two older brothers through his mother’s previous marriage, as well. While none of Tyrese’s immediate family – besides his father in recent weeks – have garnered close to as much notoriety, the Pacers playmaker does have family ties in the NBA.

Hali is cousins with both former Lakers wing, Eddie Jones, and current Magic guard, Jalen Suggs. So, despite only having one blood sibling, Tyrese had plenty of supporters and those with enough basketball knowledge to help kickstart his path to becoming a professional.

Brenda’s support for Tyrese

Accomplishing a feat most mothers could only dream of accomplishing, Brenda attended nearly every single one of Tyrese’s basketball games up until he was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2020. Her unwavering support was particularly evident during Tyrese’s final season at Iowa State University. She made it a priority to attend every game, even driving six hours from Oshkosh to Ames for home games.

“My mom never missed a game of mine growing up, like ever. Every AAU tournament, every everything, she was always there. My parents both worked to make sure me and my brothers could do whatever we wanted,” the All-Star playmaker told NBA.com

“We were a middle-class family, not any more money than people around. But if I wanted this game, these shoes, that shirt, whatever, I got it. That just tells you how much they cared about us getting where we wanted.” While not as vocal as her husband, Brenda has done everything she can to nurture Tyrese in sports and in life.

Personal Life and Influence

Brenda’s influence is evident in Tyrese’s emotional moments, such as during the announcement of his $260 million contract extension with the Pacers. Overcome with emotion, Tyrese expressed deep gratitude toward his mother, acknowledging her pivotal role in his journey to the NBA.

Beyond her role as a supportive mother, Brenda is also recognized for her role in keeping the family united. Tyrese’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, has praised Brenda as “the glue to this family,” a role a mother serves more often than not. Brenda may not appreciate all the attention she’s been getting due to her longtime husband, but it’s clear she’s been nothing but a supportive wife and mother.