Is Usher Performing at the Super Bowl for Free?

On Feb. 11, as the Chiefs and 49ers step out at halftime, Usher will grace the Super Bowl stage as usual. This year’s performance has been announced to be a homage to the legacy of Black artists, who paved their way before him. One intriguing question that has remained is- whether Usher’s halftime show is a free stint or a paid one.

Yes, Usher is indeed performing at the SB LVIII for free, but the story behind reveals a fascinating intermix. To start with the reasons, it’s important to state that many artists including Prince, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé have graced the SB stage. While none of them have received any financial gains, it’s not about the money for these icons. Joe Pompliano decoded the gains for performing artists and the financial aspects in a thread via X.

According to him, artists like Usher see the Super Bowl as a priceless opportunity for exposure. It’s hard to blame these stars as the Super Bowl caters to a massive audience of 115 million viewers. The halftime show is believed to be equivalent to a 13-minute uninterrupted commercial, with no live audiences to engage. The appearance is believed to be so impactful that some artists end up investing millions of their money to perform at the Super Bowl.

To quote a few examples, The Weeknd reportedly spent $7 million of his funds on his show at the Super Bowl 55. He ended up with a 50% increase in ticket sales which hit 1 million tickets after his performance. Others like Shakira and JLo gained 3 million Instagram followers, while Justin Timberlake witnessed a 534% increase in music sales. While the interplay of economics, exposure, and strategic planning sums the halftime up, its sponsorship is another valuable affair.

How Much Money Did Apple Pay for Super Bowl Halftime Rights?

Back in 2022, Apple secured the rights to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This marked a significant $50 million deal between the tech giant and the NFL. Apple is liable to pay $50 million per year throughout a five-year deal. The move came as Apple took over the sponsorship rights from Pepsi, which opted out of the renewal.

Other sponsors of the halftime show, such as Ameriquest Mortgage Co. and Bridgestone also made significant contributions to secure roles. The halftime known as the ‘spectacle within a spectacle’ attracts millions of viewers and generates immense interest for the participants. Moreover, the NFL’s administration considers ‘Apple Music’ as their appropriate partner for the sole reason that it entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world.

To top it all off, the NFL has renewed its media rights in an 11-year $110 billion deal which kicked in after 2022 and provides more boost to the sport. Interestingly, the teams also benefit from such deals having received a $345 million cheque each, as their cuts. However, as highlighted the lucrative opportunities are just a bonus for all associated with the NFL arena. What matters is the sport under the NFL has evolved into a $20 billion industry over the years giving boosts to others who engage with it.