Jrue Holiday Shares How “Mirroring” Derrick White Was Great for Him

Regarded as one of the best defensive guards in the league, Jrue Holiday’s importance to his team can not be understated. He’s won two championships in his career, and been a central defensive piece in both of them (Bucks 2021 and Celtics 2024). However, Holiday revealed that the key to his improvement as a player in the Celtics’ run last season came because of his fellow backcourt partner, Derrick White.

In an interview with SLAM Magazine, Holiday and White discussed Boston’s 2024 title run. Holiday said,

“Derrick was so assured of himself at the point guard position. It helped being able to follow him and see what I’m supposed to do at the point guard position. So I think to be able to kind of mirror him from the beginning was great for me.”

Throughout Holiday’s career, he’s received point guard responsibilities. He earned his first All-Star appearance with the Sixers as a point guard. His second All-Star appearance with the Bucks was also as a point guard.

Holiday was the lead guard for the 2020-21 Bucks team that won an NBA championship. However, he demonstrated tremendous humility to submit under White’s tutelage to become a better player. Although the Celtics’ starting point guard is Holiday on paper, White carried primary ball-handler responsibilities. Jrue wasn’t able to stop praising his backcourt mate. He said,

“Knowing if I’m ever in that position this is what I’m supposed to do. I think having someone with that type of ability, who can literally play in any other position is a plus.”

The fit between the guards was seamless in their first season. As a result, it has left the rest of the NBA in terror of their true potential.

Holiday was a perfect fit for the Celtics

Holiday’s versatility on offense and defense truly unlocked the Celtics. His low-maintenance nature resulted in him being the perfect pairing alongside Tatum and Brown.

The six-time All-Defensive Team member averaged his lowest points per game total since his rookie season at 12.5. However, that isn’t an indication that he can’t score, more so a telling sign of his willingness to sacrifice for the sake of the team.

Holiday completely bought into being a glue guy for the Celtics. He played great defense and facilitated the offense when needed.

That didn’t prevent him from having stellar scoring moments such as Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers. He finished with 28 points on 62.5% shooting from the field.

Defensively, Holiday earned the reputation of a stopper. Although he is an outstanding perimeter defender, his interior defense is not to be overlooked. Over his career, he has accumulated 508 blocks as a point guard.

The lockdown guard provides the Celtics with tremendous versatility that the rest of the league doesn’t have the luxury of possessing.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, a full summer of cohesion within the team will pay off greatly. Competitors will experience Holiday’s impact on a night-by-night basis, and his relationship with White could be the reason the Celtics win back-to-back titles.