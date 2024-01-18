“Judd Apatow and Amy Schumer Changed the Script”: LeBron James’ Refusal to Portray an Injured Athlete Got Him the Perfect Role Alongside Bill Hader

In 2014, LeBron James was given the opportunity to star in a supporting role in the movie Trainwreck. However, the role was initially of an injured athlete, which did not spark any interest in either LeBron James or his business partner, Maverick Carter. The movie was written by controversial, but talented comedian Amy Schumer and director Judd Apatow, who were willing to accommodate any changes to bring the 4x Champion on board.

Advertisement

In his book LeBron Inc.: Making of a Billion Dollar Athlete, Brian Windhorst noted that LeBron James was offered to play the role alongside the character of Bill Hader, who was playing a doctor. In the movie, LeBron James did not want to be portrayed as having knee surgery. However, Schumer and Apatow were more than eager to accommodate any changes that would suit James and Carter. Here is an excerpt from Brian Windhorst’s book explaining the situation well.

LeBron had no history as a bankable movie star. Having him in a supporting role in the movie wasn’t a guarantee of selling tickets. Apatow could have just moved on to another basketball player willing to have scenes in a hospital gown. Carter and LeBron knew there was a power in saying no at first. Apatow, Schumer, and Hader were so motivated to work with LeBron, though, that they were willing to change numerous scenes to make it work. And Schumer and Hader set him up with some winning lines in the script.

Advertisement

LeBron soon agreed to the deal and came down to New York to film this project shortly after signing with the Cavs in 2014. The crew had also set up the shooting schedule in a way that could help James film his scenes at the end. It’s a good thing too, since Trainwreck is one hilarious movie, and it is impossible to imagine the movie being half as good without James’ absolutely hilarious acting being a part of it.

LeBron James was initially nervous while filming Trainwreck

Shooting for the movie Trainwreck was not an easy task for LeBron James. The NBA star, who had won two championships with the Miami Heat by then, was nervous, a feeling he seldom faced on the basketball floor. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, James said, “I was just trying to stay ready. I was nervous all the way to the point where they said, ‘Action.'” However, working alongside Bill Hader and Amy Schumer, James found it easier to focus on his role.

Director Judd Apatow was impressed with LeBron’s adaptability and sense of humor on the set. He said,

“LeBron is a very strong actor, and he has a fantastic sense of humor. We do a lot of improvisation, and he was really good at it. As a result, it’s a really fun, wild, slightly strange performance that really scores.”

Trainwreck had an overall positive response at the box office, as it grossed $110.2 million in North America and $30.6 million in other territories, bringing the total to $140.8 million. Critics’ opinion on the movie was also very good, with the New York Times even going as far as to praise LeBron James specifically for his role in the movie.